TIERNAN Lynch has been at a loss to explain Adam O'Reilly's recent goalscoring exploits but the Derry manager hopes that purple patch continues for the final five matches of the season.​

​O'Reilly's goal contribution during the past four matches has helped earn the Candy Stripes SEVEN crucial points in the race for European football as he's found his range at the perfect time.

He's now just FIVE league goals behind the club's leading marksman Michael Duffy and playing like an experienced 'centre forward'," according to the Brandywell boss.

"I actually don't know the answer to that," answered Lynch when asked where O'Reilly's Midas touch has come from. "I think the lad has tremendous energy and legs and he gets into positions that probably no one else gets into with his energy and his legs.

"He took his goal like a proper champion tonight. He looked like a centre forward who had been there for years. And great credit to him. He's working really hard at it and he's given us a different dimension up there so I'm delighted for him."

The former Preston North End man has certainly shown a knack for being in the right place at the right time but he's displayed a variety of finishes from close range strikes to a delicate lob over a 6ft 6'' goalkeeper at close quarters.

A lung-bursting run into the box and first time finish clinched a dramatic late win in Galway before a double against Bohemians at Dalymount in the 4-3 win sent Derry into second spot. That brace included an instinctive finish from point blank range before another driving run into the box in the second half ended with a clinical strike as he demonstrated his eye for goal once again.

Against Shelbourne last Friday night at Brandywell, he got in ahead of Sam Bone and with an outstretched right boot deftly sent the ball over the head of Dutch keeper Wessel Speel and into the net.

The Corkman can't put his finger on why he's suddenly become Derry's in-form marksman after netting his fourth goal in four games with a career-best return over the past four weeks.

"I actually have no idea what's going on," smiled O'Reilly who scored his first ever Derry goal in Drogheda in May 2023.

"I just thought to myself whenever I'm in training or even when I'm going home, thinking about scenarios and about how I can start scoring goals.

"I think you've heard me enough times saying I do want to start adding goals to my game and I don't know what's happened but it's all happened all so quick."

For anyone who doubted his intentions for that sublime goal against Shels in the 1-1 draw last week, O'Reilly assures them he meant it.

"I just looked up and thought I'll try to get across the front and with the way the ball fell I thought there was only one way I could probably finish this and it's to go over him. I went to go over him and it probably doesn't look like I meant it but I did and it's gone in. That's the ambition now to score in every game if I can."

It was nice to add to his tally but there was frustration at the final whistle in the Derry ranks as they were pegged back by the Dubliners. O'Reilly hopes they can start punishing teams when they're on top as they prepare for another tough test in Drogheda. "It's been so tight this year but we keep looking at one game at a time and keep putting performances in and putting teams away early doors. Drogheda have been tough every game this season and it's about time we put it right. It'll be a tough game but we're looking forward to it."