DERRY CITY were left seething as Adam O'Reilly was harshly sent off at Tolka Park but Ben Doherty's stunning second half equaliser in Drumcondra could prove to be a turning point as the Foylesiders revived their title tilt.

A share of the spoils at a notoriously difficult venue with 10 men could be regarded as a valuable one particularly considering leaders Shamrock Rovers lost to Dundalk at Oriel Park.Higgins troops may have surrendered second spot in the table to St Pat's who they now trail by two points but they've closed the gap on the leaders to SIX after another unpredictable night in the League of Ireland top flight.

Shels sub Sean Boyd gave the home side the lead with a beautifully timed diving header on 57 minutes and it looked as if Derry's fading title hopes were all but extinguished.

Ben Doherty scored a scorcher for Derry City to rescue a point.

However, four minutes later Doherty rifled magnificently into the top corner and at Oriel Park two goals in the space of three minutes handed Dundalk victory over Shamrock Rovers.O'Reilly's sending off for sliding into Ledwidth on 81 minutes left a sour taste for Higgins but ultimately it was a decent point for the injury plagued Candy Stripes after a second trip to Dublin in the space of five days.Ruaidhri Higgins made just one change from Monday night's defeat to Rovers with the injured Ryan Graydon missing out with a dead leg and replaced by Jordan McEneff.

The City boss opted for an attacking 3-4-3 formation with Dummigan McEleney and McJannet in defence. McEneff, Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh made up a lively three-pronged attack.Andrew Quinn was booked after three minutes for a foul on Ben Doherty wide on the left side right in front of the Derry dugout but the free-kick from a promising position came to nothing.

It was Shels dangerman Jack Moylan with the game's first chance when a long clearance was nodded into his path by Shane Farrell 25 yards from goal. Moylan took a touch to take it past Dummigan but he rifled his shot narrowly wide of the target on five minutes.Diallo sloppily gave away possession to Mark Coyle on the edge of his own box and the Burt man found the run of Moylan on the overlap inside the penalty area but McEleney was across quickly to block the danger and put the ball behind,

It was a fortunate escape for the visitors. Tyrke Wilson free kick curled around the three man wall but it didn't trouble Maher on 18 minutes.Jamie McGonigle chased a long ball upfield, cut inside and his right footed strike towards the near post was gathered by Conor Kearns on 32 minutes - Derry's first shot on target!

Brandon Kavanagh against Shels. Photo by Kevin Moore.

Derry threatened twice in the space of 60 seconds during their best spell in the match. Firstly Kavanagh crossed invitingly for McGonigle who was lurking in space on the six yard box but the ball was just taken off his head by a timely defensive clearance from Quinn.The ball eventually fell to Diallo on the edge of the box and his well hit strike was arrowing into the bottom corner but Kearns produced a crucial save at full stretch on 33 minutes.Dummigan met Doherty's corner kick at the back post in first half stoppage time but his tame header was gathered comfortably by Kearns. Derry finished the strongest of the teams but were unable to find that killer touch in the final third - a familiar story.Moylan won a race with McJannet to get in behind the Derry defence from Boyd's flick-on but his eventual strike was blocked well by Maher five minutes into the second half.At the other end Doherty clipped in a free-kick towards the back post where McEleney's downward header had to be turned behind by Kearns.It was Shels who broke the deadlock on 57 minutes from a free-kick and substitute Boyd couldn't have asked for an easier one but he did brilliantly to send his diving header into the bottom corner of the net.Derry sub Cian Kavanagh broke into the box from the left and appeared to be hauled down by Wilson but the referee was unimpressed on 68 minutes.Moylan was a thorn in the side of the Derry defence and he did brilliantly to work his way into the penalty area, played a neat one-two with Boyd and his first time strike was turned behind acrobatically by the strong hand of Maher.

Derry were back on terms on 61 minutes when Doherty rifled a stunning strike first time from 20 yards into the top corner. Almost immediately Shels were in behind the City defence again but Maher saved brilliantly at the feet of the frontman.With news filtering through that Rovers were trailing Dundalk at Oriel Park, the next goal was hugely significant in this match for Derry.

However, suddenly Shels broke through Ledwidge and when O'Reilly went sliding into the challenge the referee harshly produced a straight red despite the foul not being overly robust and with plenty of cover in the City defence.Shels huffed and puffed during five minutes of stoppage time but Derry stood firm and went back up the road with a point.

Shelbourne: Kearns; J. Wilson, Quinn, Molloy, Griffin (Barrett 22); Caffrey, Lunney, Coyle (Hakiki 85), T. Wilson (Ledwidge 67); Farrell (Boyd h-t); Moylan; Subs Not Used - Folan, Kane, Byrne, Arubi, Toure.

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Dummigan (Connolly 74), B. Kavanagh, McEneff (C. Kavanagh 63), O'Reilly, Diallo, B. Kavanagh; J. McGonigle (Coll 84); Subs Not Used - Ryan, McGinty, Patton, McCay.