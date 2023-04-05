Reynolds, who was talking on this week’s ‘Talking Derry City: Everywhere We Go’ podcast, feels once the likes of Cameron Dummigan, Mark Connolly, Adam O’Reilly and Michael Duffy all return from injury, then boss Ruaidhrí Higgins is going to have an embarrassment of riches.

The 48-year-old, who returned to his hometown club this week to become Keith Long’s number two, also insists the desire in the Brandywell dressing room is second to none and something which he has already talked about with the Waterford squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have said this to the Waterford players about how hungry the Derry City players are for success,” he insisted.

Derry City's Sadou Diallo alongside Alan Reynolds during pre-season training in January.

"They are all really, really good players, top players in the country, but they have the hunger on top of that and having both of those things, means you have a chance.

"Adam O'Reilly hasn’t gotten going yet because of injury, Collie Whelan still hasn't played and the best player in the world Cameron Dummigan hasn't played this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jokes aside, we're going to get stronger as the season goes on, I keep saying we and we're, look Derry are going to get stronger. Everyone has been talking about the injuries, but I feel that the team hasn't clicked yet.

"Let's be honest we're all looking at the same thing, because football is football at the end of the day, but listen it will click and to be where we are at the minute, without clicking, I suppose it's scary.

Kevin McLaughlin and Simon Collins discuss all things Derry City on the Derry Journal weekly podcast 'Talking Derry City: Everywhere We Go', which is available every Wednesday.

"Look manager's know that as well, they know about certain players to come back. Mickey Duffy, who I have already said will be Waterford's next marquee signing next year, but look wait until he gets going, Dummy (Cameron Dummigan), Adam and Collie. Mark Connolly will be back in no time and that's frightening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently sitting three points behind leaders Bohemians, who they host next Monday evening (KO 7pm), Derry will continue to be a front foot attacking team and Reynolds admits he can’t wait to return to Foyleside and watch a game sitting in the stands.

"It's something that takes time to build and once that clicks it will be outstanding. I look forward to getting to see some of their games. Maybe I'll get a chance to come up on the Bank Holiday,” he confirmed.

"I'll be excited to see the team play, there will be goals and it will be so exciting. As I said earlier, because they're so driven and hungry to do well, I'm excited."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland U21 assistant boss also admitted that defensive duo Shane McEleney and Cameron McJannet, were two players who really shone during his second spell at Derry.

"When I spoke to the gaffer when I came in, I was wondering about Cameron McJannet. And how good he has been.

"Shane was probably written off by people, but the gaffer signed him back. And I'm being honest here, both of them have been unbelievable and Cameron, when you go and work with him closely, you see that he could play for anyone.