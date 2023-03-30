Alan Reynolds poised to leave Derry City to take up Waterford FC role

Alan Reynolds is set to depart Brandywell for Waterford.

It’s understood Reynolds has been approached to become Keith Long’s assistant at his hometown club, Waterford, where he spent three-and-a-half years as manager before resigning in 2020.

Official confirmation is expected in the coming days but it’s understood the decision to leave Brandywell is for non-football reasons.

Indeed, Reynolds’ decision is fuelled by his desire to be closer to home due to an ongoing private family matter.

Reynolds, who was appointed City assistant in December 2021, was in the frame for a return to Waterford as first team manager but he would’ve been expected to relinquish his post as Ireland U21 assistant boss.

When Long, who became the eighth Waterford manager since Reynolds vacated the job, was unveiled, it emerged Reynolds was in line for the assistant role which would allow him to continue his duties with the international set-up.

As yet, nothing has been agreed officially between all parties involved but the situation should become clearer when Long holds his press-conference at the RSC on Friday afternoon.

The timing of the news couldn’t be worse for Derry manager Higgins who has an extremely close relationship with Reynolds, not to mention his own personal circumstances following the recent tragic loss of his brother, Kevin.

Reynolds has been in ongoing talks with Waterford this week but the 48 year-old has been heavily involved in preparations on the training pitch for Friday’s trip to Shelbourne.

Should the move materialise, Higgins will want to work quickly to find a replacement and help ease the workload going into a busy schedule of fixtures.

Indeed, Higgins leads the Candy Stripes to Tolka Park on Friday night, that match live on RTE 2, before back-to-back home fixtures against Drogheda United and current league leaders, Bohemians.

Reynolds, who was Stephen Kenny’s number two on Foyleside in 2008, turned down an approach to become Bohemians manager last October in favour of remaining at Derry.

He went on to help guide the Brandywell side to the FAI Cup against Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium – the highlight of his second spell at the club.