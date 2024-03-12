Former Derry City assistant manager Alan Reynolds returned to the Brandywell with Waterford. Photo: George Sweeney

​Alongside Blues boss Keith Long, Reynolds made his first return to Foyleside since his departure from the No. 2 role last year and he described Friday's performance as 'men against boys' as the league newcomers were humbled after a promising return to the top flight.

Afterwards Reynolds admitted he was in talks with Derry about a potential return when Paddy McLaughlin parted ways with the club but the move simply didn't materialise.

And he's backed Ruaidhri Higgins' new assistant boss, Paul Hegarty to help get Derry City 'over the line' in their pursuit of that elusive league championship.

Pat Hoban celebrates his hat-trick against Waterford on Friday night. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

"We did speak about it," admitted the Waterford native. "This club has been really good to me and the manager has been really good to me but it's just one of those things. It didn't happen and we moved on.

"Heggsy's in there, a great man and I'm sure he will help get them over the line. There was a stage when I would've hoped to come back and then it just didn't happen."

Reynolds believes Derry are now better equipped to wrestle the title from the grip of Shamrock Rovers this season with the additions of Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly.

"We had someone watching them the last couple of games. They're a group of men who are a well-oiled machine, experienced and know all their movements and what it takes so it will take a lot to stop them.

"I would say if they can get over April and May, they're the two months that are key. If they keep the lads fit then I think they will be a long way towards knowing where they'll be after those two months.

"They know what it takes. Other clubs bar Rovers, they sign players and gamble on players outside but the gaffer here didn't gamble on anything. He knows what he gets. We're speaking to our players in there saying that's the level you need to get to. As good as they are on the ball, they work harder than anyone. So if you put that hard work with the ability the Derry lads have then you have a chance. But we have to get to that.

"It's disappointing to come and lose any game but you could see it was a little bit like men against boys. That's where we're at. Derry City are a group of men. We've a lot of young boys with us and we're trying to work with them and improve them and try different approaches to try and get the best out of them but it is what it is. It's going to take time.

!As I said, Derry are a group of men who will be up with Rovers and whoever else to win the league. We're at different stages.

"We just wanted to get to half-time and we were four minutes away from half-time. That was the game plan if you want to call it that but then Pat [Hoban] comes up with two goals and it was poor defending so it was game over really. We'll learn from it and get better from it.