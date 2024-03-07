Alan Reynolds' return subplot not central to story as Derry City host in-form Waterford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ex-City assistant boss was among the bookies favourites to return as Higgins' No.2 in the New Year following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin before Paul Hegarty's eventual appointment.
Higgins understandably was reluctant to make Friday's game about Reynolds' return with the central theme of the story being Derry's bid to maintain their winning start at Brandywell against a Waterford team which has been flexing its muscle over recent weeks upon the Munster men's return to the top flight.
When asked about the job Reynolds has been doing for last season's First Division runners-up, Higgins responded: "Keith Long as well. I think between the pair of them they have real quality and real experience of this league and we know that they'll come here with a plan. They'll have something up their sleeve and it's up to us to counteract that and turn it in our favour."
Reynolds' inside knowledge of how Higgins operates could prove a factor and the City boss admits it may become a case of thinking outside the box as the pair bid to out-wit each other.
"Listen, they'll want to think ahead of the game and I want to think ahead of the game so of course they know how we work but it should be a very, very interesting game. It's not about the sideline, it's about the players that are on the pitch and both sets of players have got real talent on the pitch so I think it'll be a really, really good game."
Two of the league's in-form strikers also go head-to-head in another interesting sub-plot as Padraig Amond - who played against Higgins while at Shamrock Rovers as far back as 2007 and has four goals from his opening four matches - will look to get the upper hand on his Derry counterpart Hoban who started his Candy Stripes' career has three from four.
Amond netted a brilliant brace against St Patrick's Athletic in Waterford's 3-1 win at the RSC on Monday night while Maleace Asamoah, on loan from Fleetwood Town, capped the performance with a stunning individual goal in the second half.
The Blues are the top scorers in the division so far with nine, reinforcing their attacking threat and Higgins felt it was disrespectful to think they would come to Foyleside intent on sitting in against their hosts.
"I wouldn't disrespect them and say they'll come here and defend. It hasn't been a surprise to me that they've picked up the points that they have.
"They're a real threat. They have pace in forward areas and they're scoring goals and they beat Pat’s quite comfortably at the weekend which tells you all you need to know about them.
"They have outstanding attacking players and it's a lazy view at times when promoted teams come up that people think that just being promoted, they're going to be fighting but it's not the case, the two clubs that have come up this year we've seen already the value they'll bring to the league and they'll be a match for anyone on their day. You look at the front three of Asamoah, [Connor] Parsons and Amond - they've been a real, real handful and we'll have to be prepared for that."