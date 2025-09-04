Alex Bannon, right, and Dipo Akinyemi applaud the Derry City fans after the 2-2 draw with St Pat's. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

​ALEX BANNON was delighted to 'give something back to the fans' with a crucial brace of goals at Brandywell on Friday night after a 'rocky start' to his loan spell at Derry City.

The 21 year-old Scotsman made a promising start following his summer move from Burton Albion as he scored on his first start in the FAI Cup second round win over Treaty United in Limerick.

He was brought crashing down to earth in the 2-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers when he was sent off in the second half and in the 2-1 win over Galway United Bannon was taken off at half-time.

With his parents and girlfriend making the trip to Foyleside to watch him play against Euro rivals St Patrick's Athletic on Friday night, he chose the perfect moment to redeem himself with a memorable contribution - his first career brace!

Alex Bannon of Derry City shoots to score his, and his side's, second goal.

Replacing fellow Scot Adam Frizzell at the interval, his sensational strike from just inside the penalty area into the top corner sparked a remarkable late comeback. And his poacher's strike to seal a share of the spoils with five minutes to go, was a special moment after a difficult few weeks.

"It was an enjoyable second half," he smiled. "They told us at half-time the first half wasn't good enough. I came on the pitch at half-time and it was a tough time to come on, especially as a centre back but I just had to get the boys up for it.

"They were all ready to go and even though we were 2-0 down we were still winning our duels, we still fought and kept going at them. They kept sitting off and we had to get at them and I'm just happy to have played my part with two goals." That first strike on 75 minutes got the fans off their seats and turned the game on its head.

"As soon as the ball fell at my feet I knew I had no one behind me so I'm just going to turn and shoot. “We get told every week we just need to hit more shots, get more crosses in and every corner and every set piece I just felt I was going to score.

"We get told by the backroom staff and management staff, you need to go into the box for a corner knowing you're going to score and give yourself that bit of belief.

"To be fair, every set piece I was just thinking 'I'm going to score here' I should've scored before I scored my first one with a header.

"Results-wise we obviously wanted to win it but after I scored my second goal I went celebrating and went a bit crazy because I've never scored two goals in a game in my career.

"Then I saw my family in the stand as well which was nice. I got back in quite quickly because we wanted to go for a third goal and we looked like the only team who would get a third.

"It was a nice moment for me to see my mum and dad and my girlfriend up there because obviously moving away from home, they came over for the weekend and I got to score two goals in front of them.

"It was good on a personal note but we need to keep improving and get a few more wins.”

Derry will enjoy the international break this weekend and then get ready for a huge clash against second placed Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

”The Bohemians game is massive now. Every game is a cup final now. The boys are brilliant since I've been here.

"They're so determined to get as high up the table as possible. I know the last couple of weeks haven't been great for us results-wise.

"I can only say, on a personal note, that I've not been at my best so that was something to give back to the fans.

"I'm hoping that will help me kick on with confidence and I can start getting back to my best.”