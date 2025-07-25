ALEX Bannon may only be on Foyleside for a short time but the Scottish defender is determined to etch his name into Derry City's history books during his loan stay at Brandywell.​

​The 21 year-old Scotsman got off the mark with his first goal on his full debut against Treaty United in Limerick last Friday night and can't wait for his first Brandywell experience when Derry host Bohemians tonight.

The Burton Albion defender has settled in nicely since his arrival earlier this month on a year long loan deal. He admits it's been his best ever preseason as he was thrust straight into the business end of Derry's domestic campaign.

He made his competitive debut as a sub in the 2-0 loss to Sligo Rovers two weeks ago before starting in the 5-1 win over Treaty in the cup last week. Bannon feels ready to step back in the breach as Derry return home and face a crunch clash with second placed Bohemians tonight.

The Foylesiders are just three wins from a return to the Aviva Stadium in the cup and can move to within six points of league leaders Shamrock Rovers with a win tonight.

Bannon reckons every game is a cup final from here on in and that's exactly how Tiernan Lynch sold him a move to the League of Ireland.

"That was a massive reason which sold me to come here so quickly. The manager speaking to me before signing said to me 'you want to try and put your place in history and that's something you can do here'. I'm really excited about that.

"Not only are we in the title race and doing everything we can to try and make sure we can overturn Shamrock Rovers and make sure we can try to win the league but we also want to win the cup, especially after the heartbreak of last season that I've done my homework on.

"You want to try and make things right and this is the season for it. We need to make sure we're all on it and I'm sure that can happen.

"Every game going forward is going to be a cup final for us. We want to make sure we do everything every game to get three points and when it comes to the cup game, we do everything to get into the next round because we want to get back into that final."

There's nothing like a 10 hour round-trip and overnight stay in Limerick to help you settle into life with a new club and Bannon is slowly getting used to life as a Candy Stripe. He's just glad there's no travelling involved this week.

"You want to be playing in front of your home fans. There was a bigger turnout than I expected at Treaty, obviously because of the long journey. It was good to see the travelling fans there but I've obviously not experienced the Brandywell yet and I'm excited to hear all the fans.

"That's a massive part of football, hearing the fans cheering you on and that'll give you a good boost. That's what I'm looking forward to on Friday.

"It's been exciting the last couple of weeks.

It's probably the most enjoyable preseason I've had. It’s not necessarily just been running with no football. It's been running on top of training and then gearing up for games at the weekend.

“It has been tough and I've probably a few weeks to go before I'm fully match fit but I'm still really close just now.

“Obviously I made my debut in Sligo which was a bit tainted with the result and performance. It was good last Friday to make my full debut and get a goal on top of that and get through to the next round.

“I've had a lot to learn the last few weeks but it's been good and the perfect start just getting right in amongst it.

"It's felt easy to get settled in as the weeks have gone on. It was a shock to the system the Treaty one but those long away days are just part of the game and something I have to get used to.

"It's not a problem and especially when you've won the game it makes it all worthwhile."

He's not just here to fill the bench and is hoping he can maintain his place in the team for tonight's league clash.

"It's the same with every club you go to. You're at your happiest when you're playing. Coming in you can tell the quality is really high and the competition for places is at an all-time high.

"That only makes the team much stronger having a few different personnel in different positions. With myself coming into the backline it's only going to make us stronger and a more united defence.

"We have to make sure we do our job and keep clean sheets and let the attackers do their job."

Of course he showed he can do their job as well when called upon.

"I was buzzing. I could literally have scored a hat-trick to be honest. It was a good time to score as well. It was 1-0 and it settled the nerves and gave us that but of security.

"It's always nice on a personal note to score. It doesn't happen that often for myself. Even last season it took until the third last game for me to score my first goal of the season.

"So just to get off the mark as soon as possible here has been perfect. I'm really hoping I can get a few more in before the end of the season."