All aboard the Derry City FC FAI Cup Final train – tickets out next week!
“I have received confirmation that a train will be sorted for the FAI Cup Final following our request. Tickets will be available early next week via the Translink website,” the Sinn Féin MLA stated.
Dozens of seats remain available on a special Cup Final bus that will depart Foyle Street at 9am on the morning of Derry City’s clash with Drogheda United on Sunday, November 10. The Translink bus will pick up supporters at the Strabane bus centre at 9.30am on the way to Lansdowne Road.
The bus will return to Derry 40 minutes after end of the match.
Supporters are advised to ensure you are aware of the return departure point from Dublin by asking the driver before departing the bus on arrival.
To book tickets visit: https://www.translink.co.uk/special-events/FAI-CUP-FINAL
