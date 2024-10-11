Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special Derry City FC train will be laid on by Translink for the FAI Cup Final with tickets due to become available early next week, Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy has confirmed.

“I have received confirmation that a train will be sorted for the FAI Cup Final following our request. Tickets will be available early next week via the Translink website,” the Sinn Féin MLA stated.

Dozens of seats remain available on a special Cup Final bus that will depart Foyle Street at 9am on the morning of Derry City’s clash with Drogheda United on Sunday, November 10. The Translink bus will pick up supporters at the Strabane bus centre at 9.30am on the way to Lansdowne Road.

The bus will return to Derry 40 minutes after end of the match.

Derry City captain Patrick McEleney raises the FAI Cup following the Candystripes' 4-0 victory over Shelbourne in 2022. (Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

Supporters are advised to ensure you are aware of the return departure point from Dublin by asking the driver before departing the bus on arrival.

To book tickets visit: https://www.translink.co.uk/special-events/FAI-CUP-FINAL