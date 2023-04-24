Brian Donaghey and Institute mutually agreed that he would step down as Head Coach with immediate effect.

The Drumahoe club, who finish their Lough 41 Championship campaign at Ballinamallard United this Saturday, agreed to mutually part ways after holding talks with Donaghey.

For this weekend's trip to Ferney Park, Eddie Seydak will be in charge.

The Waterside men confirmed the news of Donaghey’s departure in a statement saying:

“After extensive in-house discussions the Institute Board and our Head Coach, Brian Donaghey, have mutually agreed that Brian will step down as Head Coach with immediate effect.

“Brian has been an integral part of the club for nearly two seasons, helping ensure our Championship survival last season, and contributing to the ongoing development of the first team squad, especially our younger players.

“However, after careful consideration, both parties have come to the conclusion that it is now time for a change.

“Brian has consistently displayed a love for the club, a commitment to our values and objectives, and a genuine concern for players. All in keeping with the strong moral compass and sense of integrity that made him an appropriate fit for our club in the first place.

“Unfortunately, for a number of reasons, first team performances and results since January have not reflected, or built on, the clear potential shown in the first half of the season.

“Whilst it is difficult to identify the specific reason or reasons for that, both Brian and the Board agree that a change of leadership could help facilitate a much needed improvement on recent first team performances.

“The Institute Board would like to thank Brian for his dedication and hard work over the course of his tenure as Head Coach. We wish him a well deserved sabbatical, and we wish to make it clear that he will always be part of the ’Stute Family’.

“The club will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new head coach in due course. In the meantime, Eddie Seydak will assume the role of Head Coach until the end of this season.”

Despite the timing of Donaghey's departure, the decision won't come as any shock to ’Stute supporters, as they have watched their side plummet down the table in recent weeks.

The former Cliftonville assistant manager was appointed ’Stute head coach in August 2021 and secured a narrow 2-1 win over Dundela in his first game in charge.

Donaghey was boss for 76 games in all competitions, winning 24, drawing 14 and losing 38. His team scored 94 goals and conceded 127 during his tenure as manager.

However this season the Waterside men have been terrible in the league, winning only two matches in their last 21 league games, keeping just one clean-sheet in those league encounters and have dropped 28 points from winning positions this campaign.