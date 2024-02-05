Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​MIKHAIL Kennedy said he was 'honoured' when asked to wear the captain's armband at Institute last week and didn't take long to repay the faith as the striker fired the club into Clearer Water Irish Cup quarter-finals.

The former Charlton man, who has now netted five goals since his January arrival from Crusaders, scored the winning goal in the first half against Ards at Brandywell to earn 'Stute a glamour tie against Belfast giants Linfield at the Lone Moor Road venue.

Goalkeeper Gareth Muldoon was also in inspired form, saving from the penalty spot in the second half and producing a string of fine saves to ensure 'Stute were in the hat for the next round.

The Blues will now make a return to Foyleside for the first time since November 2018 when they defeated 'Stute 4-1 in what was the first Irish League fixture at the stadium since January 1969 and a first appearance at the ground since the Setanta Cup clash against Derry City six years previous.

Almost 500 travelling Linfield supporters made the trip to the North West on that occasion and the March 2nd date for the last eight tie will no doubt attract a bumper attendance, bringing a much needed financial boost to the club's coffers.

Kevin Deery said in the pre-match build-up he would love the opportunity to meet one of the Irish Premiership's 'big boys' in the next round and got his wish. Whether the players shared those sentiments is another story with three fellow NIFL Championship sides remaining in the draw.

Kennedy's pre-match thoughts were dominated by popular chairman Bill Anderson whose daughter Danielle tragically passed away the previous week, claiming the players' were using that heartbreak as motivation to bring success to the club this season.

Mikhail Kennedy's goal and Gareth Muldoon's penalty save earned Institute victory over Ards in the IFA Cup 6th Round. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I spoke to Bill and he’s absolutely devastated... from all the players we pass on our condolences,” said Kennedy who took over captain duties following the departure of Ryan Morrow who left to work in Denmark.

“When something like that happens at a club...I was at Derry City when Ryan McBride passed away and it’s a really tough one."When you think of Institute you think of Bill Anderson. He has been there before every one of us and he will be at Institute after we all leave...that’s our motivation going into Saturday and the rest of the season."As much as we’re doing it for ourselves and what we’re trying to build, Institute is Bill and his family’s life and blood and that’s who we’re doing it for...we want to make him proud.”

They certainly made him proud on Saturday with a brilliant team performance which set up that dream tie in the next round. Kennedy made a significant impact against Ards the previous week in the league when scoring from the penalty spot and after just eight minutes the striker was once again in the right place at the right time as he produced an expert finish when he headed in Michael Harris’ cross at the near post.

Ards responded well to that early setback and ‘Stute needed a vital interception from Muldoon, when Ross Hunter’s curling pass in behind was so nearly perfect for Eamon Scannell, but the goalkeeper got a hand out to take it away from the midfielder.Muldoon then produced a brilliant save to save his team on the half hour when Scannell’s inswinging free-kick found Adam McCallum in a crowd, but his glancing header was brilliantly turned away by the goalkeeper.Ards really should have been level on 41 minutes following an uncharacteristic mistake by Shaun Leppard. The defender lost possession 25 yards from his goal and Scannell pounced immediately, lobbing the ball over a stranded Muldoon, but he was just off target with the ball bouncing wide of a completely unguarded goal.Ards were determined at the start of the second half and had the chance to level when they were awarded a penalty on 53 minutes. Following a corner, the ball came to Aidan Steele on the edge of the area, and his shot deflected wildly over Muldoon and had to be cleared off the line.

Adam McCallum of Ards grapples with Institute’s Mikhail Kenneddy. Photograph: George Sweeney

However, referee Christopher Morris deemed it a handball and pointed to the spot. Callum Dougan stepped up to take the penalty but his effort was much too close to Muldoon, who dived to the right and parried the shot, saving his team again.Chances were few and far between for ‘Stute, but they nearly put this cup tie to bed on 76 minutes when a chance opened up for Kennedy and he brought a good save from Alex Moore, who pushed the ball away for a corner.Ards continued to push as the game entered five minutes of added time and they nearly took it to extra-time when Scannell measured up a volley from 20 yards, but again Muldoon was there, diving to his left to push the ball away. No matter what Ards tried, there was no way past the ‘Stute goalkeeper who was 'buzzing' to keep alive Institute's cup run.

"We’re delighted with the result," said the 'keeper. "I thought we played well. We changed our shape a wee bit and with Ards, we know what to expect because we’ve played them four times this season. It’s always a tough game and I’m delighted to get a clean sheet because every time we’ve played them I’ve conceded two goals so I’m more delighted with the clean sheet than anything."

And that save from the spotkick was a major moment in the tie."In a sense it’s always in the striker’s favour, so all I try to do is maybe get in his head a wee bit, so that’s why I stand around the penalty spot, to try and assert my authority a wee bit. Whenever you’re in there, it’s just really about anticipating and reading his body language and picking the right area and then just going with it, and being strong and being confident and you can save it. In fairness, a few of the boys we always stay on at training and practise, so I’m delighted with the save obviously."

