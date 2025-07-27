​The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium was the venue for Saturday’s Under 12, Under 14, and Under 16 finals that brought to an end a remarkable 3,664 fixtures over the six days and all the finals drew hundreds of spectators to witness the very best of youth football talent — both local and international.

In the Seagate sponsored Under-12 final, Newell battled bravely in a tightly contested, well-balanced game against Glenavon F.C. but were edged out 0-1 in a match that could have gone either way.

The Under-14 final, sponsored by Choice Housing, was another fiercely contested encounter, featuring Partick Thistle from Scotland and the local Donegal Underage League.

In a match full of energy and determination from both sides, it was the Scottish outfit who edged the contest with a 2-1 victory.

The Donegal side pushed hard throughout, but Partick’s clinical finishing made the difference in a game that kept the crowd on edge until the final whistle.

Notably, the match was officiated by a team of referees from the USA, once again highlighting the international profile of the Foyle Cup and its ability to bring together players, coaches, and officials from across the world to celebrate the global game.

The North West Regional College Under 16 final brought a taste of Europe to the Brandywell, as Donegal Youths faced off against Club Mercedarios FC from Valencia, Spain.

While the local side showed heart and commitment, it was the technical skill and European flair of the Spanish team that ultimately proved decisive, with Mercedarios claiming a 2-1 victory.

Their movement, precision, and control stood out as they overcame a determined Donegal side in a match that captivated the crowd.

Speaking at Finals Day, Foyle Cup Committee Member Diolain Ward said: ‘These are the moments that truly define the Foyle Cup; a world-renowned international tournament that continues to attract teams from across the globe, each bringing their own distinctive style, passion, and quality to the competition year after year.

‘While finals ultimately crown champions, it’s clear that the real winners this week are our young people. The greatest reward for us as organisers is seeing the joy, camaraderie, and lasting memories created for every child who takes part.

‘On behalf of the Organising Committee, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our outstanding sponsors. Your unwavering support makes this tournament possible and ensures it continues to serve and inspire the next generation. A heartfelt thank you to Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, O’Neills Sportswear, Seagate, Derry Credit Union, North West Regional College, Ulster University, Choice Housing, Inner City Trust, and Brunswick Super Bowl for your commitment to the Foyle Cup and the young people it celebrates.’

