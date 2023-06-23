After a four match winless run going into the midseason break Derry were in danger of drifting out of the title race but a hard fought win over the previously in-form Leesiders coupled with Shamrock Rovers dropping points at Dalymount, proved a significant night for the Brandywell men.

"That's all that mattered tonight was winning the game," said Higgins. "We've gone a while without winning. We weren't vintage by any stretch but we did create a number of chances which was pleasing because we haven't really done that in recent weeks.

"We created some chances, scored a couple of goals, we battled hard and fought for each other and got it over the line. It was crucial, really, really important."

Teenager Tiernan McGinty celebrates his debut goal with Ben Doherty and Brandon Kavanagh. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

Derry certainly rode their luck at times as Cork sub Cian Murphy almost capitalised on a mistake by Mark Connolly moments after being introduced before rattling the post.

Ruairi Keating also missed a decent chance in the first half before Aaron Bolger fluffed a one-on-one opportunity at the start of the second.

"They hit the post," continued Higgins. "We huffed and puffed a wee bit and got the goal in a really important period in the game. We actually started the game really well and then they got on top for whatever reason and we weren't happy with that.

"We got the goal at a really important time. Sometimes over the last couple of years I've been here, the amount of games we've dominated and haven't been able to get our noses in front. Whereas tonight we didn't dominate and got our noses in front so you take it when you get it."

Shamrock Rovers were held 2-2 against Bohemians as Derry closed to within four points of the champions ahead of the big clash between the two teams in Tallaght on Monday.

However, Higgins claimed the Dublin Derby was the furthest thing from his thoughts when preparing for their first game after the break as he attempted to arrest that alarming run of results.

"Honestly, all I was concerned about tonight was us winning the game. Talk of other clubs, at this minute in time because we're searching for form, is irrelevant to me.

"If Rovers won tonight I wouldn't have cared, I just wanted us to win. It's about us winning the game. We got it over the line and we move on. We go down there (Tallaght) and try to put on a brave performance and try to win the game.