DERRY CITY star Michael Duffy has urged St Columb's College's year nine football team to 'go create more history' for the school and the city as they prepare to kick-off their Schools World Cup campaign in Barcelona this afternoon.

Various other local footballing heroes including Jobby Crossan, Felix Healy, Peter Hutton, Tony O'Doherty, James McClean and former Ireland manager Martin O'Neill were amongst those wishing the College boys 'good luck' ahead of their first experience on the world stage.

And ahead of their opening match in the prestigious tournament on Friday afternoon against Tashkent of Uzbekistan [Kick-off 3.15pm], Derry City's leading goalscorer and matchwinner against Sligo Rovers last week, Duffy sent the College boys some words of advice.

"I want to wish you all the best in your tournament in Barcelona this week," he began. "Just go and enjoy yourselves and embrace it. You have done unbelievable with what you have achieved last year and deserve to be in this tournament. Just go and create more history now and come back with the trophy. Everyone is supporting you back home."

St Columb's College Year 9 footballers and coaches who will participate in the World Schools' Cup held in Barcelona. Included in the photograph is Principal Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin. Photo: George Sweeney

The College boys left the Buncrana Road school on Wednesday morning at 5.30am and travelled to Belfast international airport where they flew out to Barcelona alongside PE teachers and coaches, Eamonn Burns, Ryan Horner, James Green and Xavier Prigent.

Mr Horner explained how the boys have settled into their new surroundings quickly and are excited to kickstart their campaign.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for the boys," said Mr Horner. "There's been a lot of work put in and a lot of support for the school so it's been fantastic.

"We flew out on Wednesday morning. We left on a Reddins bus at 5.30am from the school so it was an early start. We flew from Belfast to Barcelona. We had a training session when we arrived and a training session on Thursday ahead of our first game on Friday.

Teacher Mr Eamon Burns speaking to members of St Columb’s College Year 9 football team prior to their visit to Barcelona for the World Schools’ Cup. Photo: George Sweeney

"We're in a very exciting group. There's a school from Bulgaria. A school from Africa and a school from England in our group. It's a tough group but we're really looking forward to it. I just want the boys to embrace it and enjoy themselves.

"I don't want them to be overawed or get too nervous. I want them to show how good they are because they're a talented bunch and very good youngsters as well which is very important.

"The boys have settled into their new surroundings very well. We just can't wait for the tournament to start at this stage and are very much looking forward to our first fixture.

The team were given a special send-off at an assembly at the school on Tuesday morning and there’s been a lot of excitement building ahead of representing Ireland on the world stage.

Members of St Columb's College year 9 football team get a warm welcome, at morning assembly, from fellow pupils prior to heading off to the World Schools' Cup in Barcelona. Photo: George Sweeney

During the group stages St Columb’s will test themselves against teams such as King's College Cascals of Portugal, Swans International School from Marbella, St George's IS Luxembourg and St George's IS of Bulgaria. “Obviously we’re going to enjoy it but they will be going to win it,” added Mr Horner.