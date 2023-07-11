"They are a bit like Jekyll and Hyde in their performances. They were really good at home but terrible away."

With traditional Viking longboats nestled in 'Thor's Harbour', brightly painted houses and rustic turf-roofed buildings, it's like a captivating scene from a storybook and the perfect setting for Derry City to begin a new chapter in its colourful history in European football.

Faroese journalist Sigurjón Einarsson provides Derry fans with an insight into what awaits their trip to the alluring, ‘cosy’ city of Tórshavn situated on the largest island in the chain, Streymoy and why City's opponents are on a mission to banish memories of a European result which casts a shadow on their proud history.

Tórshavn has a population of just under 20,000 and it's home to two of the 10 sides that compete in the Effodeildin - B36 and Derry City's opponents on Thursday night Havnar Bóltfelag (HB).

The Faroe Islands national stadium, Tórsvøllur where Derry City will take on HB Torshavn on Thursday night. Photograph by Hans Erik Danielsen

Both teams play their home matches at the Gundadalur Stadium and have their own individual stands at the ground situated on the edge of the capital. B36 will host Estonian side Paide on their home patch on Wednesday, the first round draw forcing city neighbours HB to host the Candy Stripes at the National Stadium, Tórsvøllur, less than 30 yards away in the same sports complex 24 hours later.

Local journalist Einarsson, or 'Siggy' as he preferred to be called to avoid mis-pronunciation of his Christian name, has an in-depth knowledge of Faroese society, Norse mythology and the Islands' unique football history.

'Siggy', who worked for 'Dimmalætting', the oldest newspaper in the Faroes before joining FM1 where he's now employed as a broadcast journalist, describes Tórshavn's rugged landscape, magical waterfalls and 'sub-polar oceanic climate'.

HB Tórshavn, which consists of part-time carpenters and car salesmen, might be an unknown quantity for most football fans but 'Siggy' also provides the lowdown on their record-breaking Danish striker and why the club's Jekyll and Hyde-like performances in Europe has given rise to much criticism among the Faroese media.

The Faroese capital Torshavn where Derry City play their first round qualifier on Thursday. Photograph by Katarina Wohlfart

European football fever hasn't exactly gripped the Faroes just yet with league leaders KÍ Klaksvík's Champions League qualifier getting most of the media exposure.

Much of that apathy is down to the fact few expect HB Tórshavn to navigate past their full-time League of Ireland opponents, explains 'Siggy'.

"So far there hasn't been much talk about HB Tórshavn's match against Derry," said the local journo. "The champions, KÍ Klaksvík will play on Tuesday on their home turf in Klaksvík, the second largest city and that game is much more hyped.

"Also B36 because I think they have a chance to progress to the next round. As the Irish league is more competitive than the Faroese league the media doubt that HB Tórshavn will progress to the next round.

Faroe Islands fans watch on during an international game against Greece.

"HB Tórshavn is the most successful club in the Faroes but they don't have a proud European history. We, the media tend to give them stick for it because they don't prioritise the European matches as much as the league and the cup.

"They have progressed three times past the first round. Last time around was in 2021 against a team from Montenegro (Buducnost Podgorica) and before that there was a first qualifier in 2014 against a team from Gibraltar, Lincoln Red Imps."

With their attempts to stop KÍ Klaksvík's recent domestic domination coming to an abrupt end with a 2-0 loss two weeks' ago - a match attended by City boss Higgins - all attention has turned to Europe.

"People said after that match the Championship is over, KÍ Klaksvík will become champions again. After that match some players and even the manager told the media; 'okay, now maybe it's time for us to focus on other things, perhaps the European matches.

Faroese journalist Sigurjón Einarsson and Faroese national team player, Brandur Hendriksson Olsen. Photo: Hans Erik Danielsen

"So perhaps they will be up for this game because they also have another game they want to forget."

A demoralising defeat in the Champions League preliminary rounds to Andorra's Inter Club d'Escaldes in 2021 has haunted HB in recent years and it's a performance they're intent on consigning to the past with a memorable result against Derry.

"They lost against the champions of Andorra in 2020. It was one of the worst performances by a Faroese team in Europe. That match has been like a shadow. It has haunted them. The next year they won at home against Newtown. They should have won 3-0 or 4-0 but only won by a single goal then played in Wales and got beaten on penalties.

"They are a bit like Jekyll and Hyde in their performances. They were really good at home but terrible away."

HB are predominantly made up of part-time Faroese footballers but striker Mikkel Dahl who wears the No.19 shirt is a threat identified by Higgins in his pre-match press conference this week.

The 30-year-old set a goalscoring record in the Faroese top flight in 2021 scoring 27 goals in 27 appearances.

Enjoying the Faroese national sport racing Viking boats. Photo by Bjartur Vest

"He scored the most goals in a season for a player but he hasn't really kicked off this season."

Football clubs are family orientated in the Faroes and have their own unique customs with kids permitted to play on the pitch at half-time - a tradition the locals are extremely 'proud' of.

Rowing traditional Viking boats is the country's national sport but football is the most popular with 5,000 registered footballers in a nation of just under 55,000 people.

So what else can travelling Derry fans expect from their trip to this remote part of the world?

"There are around 20,000 inhabitants in the capital," explained 'Siggy'. "It's a very small capital, some would say the smallest capital in the world.

"But it's a capital that punches above its weight. Even though it's small and cosy it has many things to offer with the cuisine, social life, museums and sporting-wise."

Fans can avail of a free bus service to take in the sights and a trip to the Tinganes peninsula in the heart of the old town where the Norse established their seat of government around 850 AD is well worth a visit.

"Everything in the capital Tórshavn is within walking distance. So have a walk around and look around the old part of the city where the government building is. Our Prime Minister's office is situated right down at the harbour and that's part of the oldest settlement of Tórshavn, Tinganes.

"The buses are free so use them to go sight-seeing around the city. Maybe go to a museum if people are artsy. We have the national museum and other museums. There are also some fine restaurants so make sure to taste some of the freshest seafood and traditional cuisine."

It's no bustling metropolis and life for a journalist in the Faroes can be challenging and yet interesting.

"When I worked at Dimmalætting, the oldest newspaper here, I covered nothing and everything," he laughed. "You have to have some knowledge of every subject you cover. You could be sent to the government to talk to a politician and the next moment there's a shop opening. In the afternoon you might have to cover a football game."