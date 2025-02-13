​ANDY Mitchell describes brothers Tiernan and Seamus Lynch as a 'different breed' of football coaches, relentless in their pursuit of perfection and success.

​The 32 year-old Glengormley native, who won NIFL Premiership titles with Crusaders and Linfield before joining Lynch at Larne in January 2020, went on to play a key role in the Inver Park club's rise to the top of Irish League football.

He's spent several years under the tutelage of the Lynch brothers initially as player before making a tremendous impact off the pitch as a youth coach, overseeing Larne's scholarship programme before being promoted to Technical Director.

Lynch has described the former Man City and Rangers youth as a 'real student of the game' and he's relishing the transition from player to coach while working in the shadow of his former Larne boss who he's been reunited with on an ambitious new project at Derry City.

"I'm loving it. It's different, I'm not going to lie," he smiled. "Everyone says it's the next best thing but you've got to want to do it as well. You can't just say, 'yeah it's the next best thing' because you don't know what to do after football. You have to want to do this stuff, especially at this level.

"When I was at Larne the gaffer made me U18 manager and I was in that role for two years but was playing part-time for Carrick in the Irish League. So my transition's been dead on. I've had the best of both worlds for a long time now, managing playing and coaching and learning off the gaffer."

Mitchell has the utmost respect and admiration for both Tiernan and Seamus. The pair may 'fight the bit out' and think differently about the game, but they complement each other the way only siblings can.

"They're a different breed," said Derry's new first team coach. "When I came back to the Irish League, a long time ago now probably when I was 22 or 23 they were at the Glens and I was about to sign for them.

"Working under them firstly as a player and then making that transition as a coach I've learned so much from them."

Tiernan takes the on-the-ball coaching sessions on the training pitch while Seamus takes the off-the-ball drills and on matchdays you'll not see the latter on the technical area. Instead he'll be holding fort in the stands with a decent vantage point and sporting a mic and earpiece for in-game communication with his brother.

"Seamus, you don't hear or see much of him but there's black or white in him," added Mitchell who provides a unique insight into what it's like to work with Derry City's new management duo.

"He tells you all the things you aren't doing well and you'll not get much praise from him," he smiled. "The gaffer is a wee bit different where he obviously has to manage you a bit differently. They're both brilliant with me but they're relentless in everything they do and leave no stone unturned.

"They're constantly thinking about it and calling each other. They're calling me, constantly thinking about sessions, about the game, about the team. How do we improve this and improve that? So they're night and day, non-stop which is brilliant and exactly what you want.

"I was always told they were the two best coaches in the country. They just think differently. They think differently about the game. They are both so aligned but they're brothers at the end of the day and they fight the bit out but all for the same purpose."

Mitchell is excited for the start of the season so what can we expect in terms of a playing style from the new management team?

"The gaffer is very much wanting to play on the front foot, wanting to be a high pressing team, getting in peoples' faces and getting bums off seats at Brandywell.

"Wingers getting on the ball being fast and getting goals. When we don't have it we get it back. When you look back at the good old Man City teams and good Liverpool teams with the likes of Suarez and Mane and people like that who don't give you a second on the ball. I think that's what Derry will be built on this year. It will be really exciting football.

"All our training sessions are based on intensity, getting the ball back and working really hard for each other and hopefully we're all pulling in the one direction."