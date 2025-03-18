Mikhail Kennedy scores for Institute against Ards. Photo: George Sweeney

Playr-Fit Championship

Institute 2, Ards 3

Institute contrived to lose a game they should have won as two second half goals from Ards' captain Eamon Scannell condemned Kevin Deery's team to the bottom six of the Playr-Fit Championship.

With the league due to split after Saturday's round of fixtures, what was tantamount to a 'must-win' game for ’Stute looked to going to script against the team the locals needed to leapfrog when first half goals from Padraig Lynch and Mikhail Kennedy had the home side in the driving seat. And it was the least Deery's team deserved following a superb half that saw them recover from Darius Roohi's early opener to dominate Ards.

Institute’s Caoimhin Porter and Patrick Cafolla of Ards battle for possession. Photo: George Sweeney

They should have been further ahead and it was those missed chances that came back to haunt them as Scannell twice got on the end of Ards' breaks to secure a huge win that ensures it’s John Bailie's team who take that coveted top six spot.

The teams went into the game separated by just three points and with remarkably similar recent league records as 'Stute hunted the victory that would bring them level with the Co. Down men.

Deery's seventh placed side were unbeaten in five league games during which time they had registered three victories to push themselves on the verges of the top six. Ards occupied the sixth place they were chasing but Bailie's men had been on a decent run of form themselves, again scoring three wins in their last five league games with only one defeat in the same period.

But if things looked tight on paper, they were less so on the pitch in the opening stages as Deery's men produced an impressive opening 45 which was lit up by those excellent goals from Lynch and Kennedy.

Institute's Padraig Lynch looks on as his shot beats Ards keeper Alex Moore only to rebound off the upright. Photo: George Sweeney

The 'Stute boss sprung something of a surprise by shifting Caoimhin Porter into midfield but it was an inspired decision as Porter, alongside winger Aidan Hegarty and striker Kennedy gave Ards trouble from the first whistle.

Hegarty had already seen one header saved by the time Stephen Doherty's second minute corner was deflected on to his own post by Ards full-back Conor Maxwell, yet despite the home side's dominance the visitors always carried a threat.

And from what was their first attack of the game on nine minutes, lively winger Aidan Steele forced a right wing corner. Maxwell came forward to swing an excellent cross to the front post where Roohi's clever run bought him enough space to glance home an opening goal completely against the run of play.

If going behind was a shock, 'Stute didn't show it as they eased through the gears with some excellent, controlled passages of play that took only eight further minutes to reap their rewards.

Again Hegarty was the architect, collecting a Dean Brown cross inside the Ards box. Surrounded by defenders, there wasn't room to turn but Hegarty cleverly found Lynch on the edge of the area. Lynch played it back to the feet of the on loan Dungannon Swifts winger who returned the favour, rolling it perfectly once again into Lynch's path to place a superb finish beyond Ards keeper, Alex Moore.

Home heads were up and they were looking a penalty minutes later when Lynch went down but referee Diarmuid Harrigan wasn't interested.

They didn't have long to wait however as more good work from Kennedy and Porter saw the former fire his team in front just past the hour mark. Kennedy started things off, controlling a ball just inside the box before laying it wide to Porter who showed the feet of a winger to step inside his man and flight a gift wrapped cross which Kennedy, who had continued his run, headed home from six yards.

And it should have been three five minutes later when Porter caught Ards' Patrick Cafolla in possession before sending Kennedy away. The 'Stute captain got his head up, laying off perfectly to Lynch outside him who crashed a fierce shot off the underside of the bar .

Yet for all their dominance, Stute were almost caught by a sucker punch right on half-time. Shane Boyle caught Roohi but play was waved on for Scannell to test Fintan Doherty from distance. Bizarrely though, after the Institute keeper had gathered, the referee brought play back with Ards awarded the free well in advance of the initial Boyle foul.

And those few yards almost cost the home side as Maxwell produced a sublime free-kick which cannoned off the inside of Doherty's post and almost went in off the keeper's back before Scannell eventually fired the rebound wide.

Deery's men started the second half as they played most of the first, on the front foot and they should have extended their advantage within one minute of the restart when Evan Tweed's perfect pass picked out Hegarty. The winger was in on goal but rushed his shot, blasting high and wide and a gilt edged opportunity was lost.

Lynch then sent a wayward clearance from Moore back over the keeper's head but again, it was far too high and 'Stute would live to regret their wastefulness as Ards levelled on 48 minutes.

Steele was the instigator, engineering room on the right to pick out Roohi six yards from goal. The big striker's header looked goal bound until Doherty produced a brilliant low save. Unfortunately for the Stute No. 1, he could only push it out as far as Scannell who scooped the rebound high into the net for 2-2.

And bad became worse on 61 minutes when indecision from Diau gifted Ards a corner. The initial kick was cleared but when Ethan Simpson recycled to send the ball back into the home area, it was flicked home, again by Scannell, with a deft touch.

Diau almost made amends within four minutes with a back post header but Deery responded to the double setback by introducing four substitutes; Gabriel Aduaka, Zack McAuley, Michael Harris and Oisin Duffy the quartet charged with turning the tide.

The gamble didn’t pay off. Kennedy did see an 18-yard free-kick well saved by Moore but 'Stute's control had disappeared and Ards survived largely without undue stress to book their spot in the top six.

Institute: Fintan Doherty, Caoimhin Porter, Shane Boyle, Brandon Diau, Evan Tweed, Conor Quigley (Zach McAuley, 69mins), Stephen Doherty (Brendan Barr, 80mins), Dean Brown (Oisin Duffy, 69mins), Aidan Hegarty (Michael Harris, 69,mins), Mikhail Kennedy, Padraig Lynch (Gabriel Aduaka, 69mins)

Ards: Alex Moore, Connor Maxwell, Ryan Arthur, Eamon Scannell (Ross Huntrer, 80mins), Patrick Cafolla (Kyle Calderwood, 42mins), Ciaran Dobbin (Conor Scannell, 42mins), Odhran McCart, Ethan Simpson, Aidan Steele, Mark Carson, Darius Roohi (Brian Lee Newell, 69mins).

Referee: Diarmuid Harrigan