The former Arsenal and England star was in Derry last week as guest speaker at an evening which formed part of a health and wellbeing initiative led by the Old Library Trust’s Healthy Living Centre in Creggan, partnered and supported by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum. And Merson took time out from speaking about his struggles with addiction to reveal what he believes can help Mikel Arteta's Premier League runners-up go one better next season.

"They've got to get Declan Rice to start with, 100 per cent. Get Declan Rice," explained the 1989 and 1991 title winner, "I also think they need a centre forward, I mean like a proper out and out centre forward. Gabriel Jesus is a No. 10 for me. And they need another defender. When Saliba got injured that's where it all went wrong this year. If you look at it, they were still scoring goals but they just started letting in goals left, right and centre."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being christened 'The Magic Man' during his own playing days, Merson doesn't see any of the chasing pack pulling a Premier League rabbit out of the hat to overhaul Manchester City’s treble winners next season.

West Ham United's Declan Rice. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

"No, I don't," answered Merson when asked if any team can overtake Pep Guardiola's European champions in 2024, "It’s going to be hard for these teams to get into the top four. You have Arsenal, you have Newcastle, who are going to buy; Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United. I'm sure Ange Postecoglou will make Tottenham better, I really do. I think he is a very good manager and I hope he gets given a proper chance.

"You are talking top four for most of these clubs rather than winning the league at the moment.

"Everybody else has got to try. They’ve all got money, Man City have money and spent it but it's the way they play. I mean, (John) Stones comes into midfield (in the FA Cup final). He's a centre-half and he's beyond Rodri and Gundogan. You're thinking, if Man United get the ball it's going to be one on one, but it wasn't.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are so brainy, so clever and you have to have football brains. Guardiola collects football brains. There is no one who doesn't get it. You have to get it. If you don't have a football brain you are going to struggle at Man City badly."Despite not expecting his old North London rivals to mount a challenge for the title, Merson does believe Spurs have made a sound appointment in Ange Postecoglou.

Old Library Trust chair Charlie O’Donnell gets an Arsenal jersey signed by Paul Merson on Monday evening. Included are George McGowan, Project Director, OLT and Derry Journal sports editor Michael Wilson.

"I like him. People will say, 'He only comes from Celtic' but when you are at Celtic every game is a cup final. You have to win every game, every single game, so you have to get those players up every week to win a football match. That takes a lot of doing and you have to be a good manager to do it.

"I think he deserves the chance and I do like him. Everywhere he's been he's had success. Why can't he do it at Tottenham? He ain't going to get any worse at Tottenham but he has to keep Harry Kane. If they don't keep Harry Kane it won't matter if Pep Guardiola is in charge.