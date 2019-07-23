Barnsley boss James Mahoney looking forward to Foyle Cup experience

As the temperatures soared so too did the football in the O'Neills Foyle Cup.

After the exciting, colourful, joyful parade of teams and supporters through the city centre for the official Mayoral welcome, things moved quickly onto the football and the incredible number of matches played daily.

Record numbers of supporters at the 34 venues all across the North West region experienced not only the most beautiful of weather, traditionally associated with this event over almost all years of its existence, but almost a very high standard of play.

Spectators and players are most highly impressed by the quality of playing pitches supplied by Derry & Strabane District Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council throughout the city and district.

Championship side Barnsley had to settle for a point in their opening game against Letterkenny Rovers but manager James Mahoney stated after the game at McCourt's, that him and his players were really going to enjoy the whole Foyle Cup experience.