There were question marks surrounding the possibility of fielding a team which accommodated both Daniel Kelly and Paul McMullan but Friday night's 2-0 victory over Finn Harps proved it's very much an option for Higgins going into the new campaign.

Both are interchangeable on the right wing while McMullan can also tuck inside as a No.10 allowing Kelly to overlap and utilise his frightening pace.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

It's not just on the right wing where Higgins has options and versatility but right across the pitch.

Preseason is about experimenting but Derry's latest friendly fixture underlines the depth and diversity in the squad and roaming full-back Doherty agrees his manager is 'blessed' in that department.

Doherty himself began in his familiar left back position before advancing to left winger when Michael Duffy was brought ashore with five minutes remaining. The Culmore man's well taken goal on 77 minutes was proof of his attacking qualities if further proof was required.

With just two new additions in the close season, the arrival of Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly from Dundalk, Higgins' pool of players looks strong as they bid to launch a title challenge.

"I wouldn't want to be the one who is picking the team every week, let's put it like that," smiled the former Larne and Coleraine man. "I think those front five positions and the options the gaffer has, people can play in different sides.

Tempers flare during Derry City’s friendly with Finn Harps after Sadou Diallo was fouled. Photograph: George Sweeney.

"Even Paul [McMullan] can come in and play in the 10 role. Mickey [Duffy] can play in the 10. He [Higgins] can do anything with it really. We're blessed that the players can play in numerous positions but it's down to the gaffer and the willingness of the people in the changing room to come in every day and learn.

"It's something we pride ourselves on. Everybody in the team knows where other people should be so if you were asked to play somewhere different you know exactly what your role is and that's a big thing. Especially over the course of a full season when you will need everybody and need the full squad. It will only prove beneficial.

"We still have the likes of Will Patching, Adam O'Reilly, Ciaron Harkin, Danny Mullen who were all absent so there's loads of options there. People last year didn't play as much as they would've liked, such as 'Fats' [Patrick McEleney], [Cameron] Dummigan, Mark [Connolly], Mickey who missed the start of the season so there are a few people in there that feel like new signings and getting them back, it will be like a new signing and the addition of the two boys, there's a different dynamic and different feel in there this year. It's a lot more together and hopefully we can go and do what we want to do."

They've had four preseason games getting them up to speed with another scheduled for tomorrow when they take on Institute in the annual Billy Kee Memorial Cup at Brandywell [K.o. 7.30pm] before travelling to the Oval to meet Glentoran on Friday evening.

Chris Lotefa of Finn Harps challenges Derry City’s Ben Doherty . Photograph: George Sweeney

It's all about getting minutes under their belts but Doherty was disappointed Derry couldn't get into their rhythm during an at times frustrating evening.

"It was probably a good run-out in terms of getting minutes into people's legs and coming out unscathed, no injuries and people who were injured were able to get a few minutes on the pitch," reflected Doherty afterwards.

"But it was probably disappointing in terms of how we want to play and control games. It probably wasn't good enough from our end but it's preseason and it's about getting those [performances] out of the way.

We have two or three games left and it's just up to us to put it right and hopefully we can compete coming into the start of the season."

Derry City’s Pat Hoban holds off Noe Baba of Finn Harps at the Brandywell on Friday evening. Photograph: George Sweeney

Friday's clash with Harps was certainly a worthwhile exercise for Higgins troops but there were a few 'tasty derby challenges' not normally dished out in preseason games.

Doherty was on the wrong side of one himself while Kevin Jordan's rash tackle on Sadou Diallo five minutes before the break sparked a melee in front of the dugouts. Higgins raced onto the pitch to separate Hoban and Harps forward Ryan Flood as tempers threatened to spill over but the situation was quickly back under control and fortunately Diallo was back in action.

"It's a derby at the end of the day in one sense and people think they're coming to a derby game but it's preseason and both teams are looking for minutes in the legs and come away unscathed but there were a few tasty challenges, a few derby challenges shall we say.

'Sads' [Diallo] was probably the one that came off the worst and that was borderline. At the same time in preseason you don't want to be playing against 10 men. We came through unscathed and we will take it into training next week and hopefully we can improve."

New recruits Hoban and Kelly were quick to defend their new teammates when that scuffle broke out in the first half and it's something which hasn't gone unnoticed by Doherty who has noticed a different dynamic and a camaraderie in the Derry dressing room.

"We have a good tight-knit dressing room in there and I think if you looked at that incident back the first two people on the scene were probably Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly - two new signings and that probably shows how well they've fitted into the group and how welcomed they've been by everybody. It's two massive new additions for us and we're glad to have them.

"If we're looking to go and do things this year we'll need that camaraderie and togetherness. At the same time it's a preseason game and it doesn't really count for much. We go into another week of training and hopefully we can kick on."

Connolly broke the deadlock from Duffy's inswinging corner on 26 minutes as he rose to guide his header into the bottom corner. Prior to that Duffy and Kelly both had half chances while Diallo fired an effort over the crossbar from distance. Patrick Ferry hit the side netting with Harps' best effort of the first half.

When sub, Jordan McEneff put the burners on down the right side of the penalty box he cut back into the danger area where Doherty clinically picked his spot in the roof of the net with a lovely finish. It's just preseason but he's happy to continue that knack of finding the net and contributing to goals.

"I judge myself on my numbers. Obviously performances come first but I like to keep my numbers high and it's something I pride myself on. I want to improve on last year. They don't count in preseason but it's always nice to find the net and you do get that wee buzz. But left-back with Mickey on the left, that's where I feel most comfortable and hopefully myself and him can continue where we left off last year."

Being back at Brandywell in front of a sizable home support has stepped up the excitement ahead of a promising campaign.

"You want to come back and play in front of fans. You want to come out on a Friday night in front of a full house but to get preseason games in front of a good crowd is always nice. Evcen down in Finn Park a few weeks ago a decent crowd came down to that too. The fans have been good to us and hopefully we can repay them. These nights when it's cold and windy and they come in their numbers we have to entertain.