Match winner Danny Mullen wheels away to celebrate the winning goal in stoppage time against St Pat's. Photo by Kevin Moore (MCI).

BIRTHDAY BOY Danny Mullen came off the bench to spark wild celebrations at Brandywell as the Scotsman's 92nd minute winner handed Derry City a precious victory over title rivals St Patrick's Athletic.

The former Patrick Thistle striker has so far been playing second fiddle to Derry's marquee close season signing Pat Hoban who has got his City career off to a flyer but Mullen proved how deadly he can be in front of the posts with a superbly taken stoppage time goal which maintained the Candy Stripes' winning start on Foyleside.

It's two wins from two at the Lone Moor Road venue after this one and after Saturday's stalemate against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds the manner of the victory will give Ruaidhri Higgins' side huge confidence going into Monday's heavyweight clash with champions Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Derry will go into that clash with momentum and are six points better off than Rovers who sat the night out due to heavy snow in Dublin as their game against Drogheda in Tallaght was called off.

It was billed as the battle of two last season's top goalscorers and ex-Cork City man Ruairi Keating didn't disappoint as he opened his Saints account in some style to break the deadlock two minutes into the second half.

Not to be upstaged in front of his new army of fans on Foyleside, Hoban equalised with a well taken header from Will Patching's corner.

With the Brandywell support behind them Derry found the winner with a brilliant goal which began and ended with Mullen.

Pat Hoban celebrates his equaliser as he makes it two from two at Brandywell. Photo by Kevin Moore.

He swivelled in the middle of the pitch and sent Michael Duffy clear on the left with a well timed pass and drove into the box to get on the end of the winger's cross before firing into the net from 15 yards for his fourth goal since his move from Scotland last summer.

It was the first time since August 2020 that Derry managed to come from behind to win a league match as they showed a trait which was perhaps missing from last season's failed title tilt.

City boss Higgins made four changes from last weekend's dour draw in Sligo with two of those enforced following injuries to skipper Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan.

In came Ben Doherty, Daniel Kelly, Adam O'Reilly and Jordan McEneff for the first of a double header against two of their title rivals.

With the snow causing havoc across the league and games at Tallaght Stadium and Dalymount postponed as a result, it was an opportunity for two of the expected protagonists in the league title race to put on a show on Foyleside.

With all eyes and the RTÉ cameras on Brandywell there was little served up in terms of entertainment in a dour first half.

Construction work in the Southend Park stand limited the travelling support to 130 and they will have been content with the start made by their team.

Indeed, the visitors settled quickest with a resolute back five keeping at bay a Derry side devoid of ideas in the final third.

Conor Keely played a ball over the top to Carl Axel Sjoberg crossed dangerously into the six yard area but Cameron McJannet managed to get a vital touch to take it away from Ruairi Keating.

Kelly, making his first Derry start since his move from Dundalk did well to pick out Duffy on the edge of the box but he miscued his strike and the chance was lost as the home side ended a scrappy first half in the ascendancy.

The Saints hit the front two minutes after the break as Ben Doherty got his backpass horribly wrong. The left-back tried to find Brian Maher but found the feet of Keating who turned towards goal before driving the ball into the roof of the net past the Derry keeper for his first competitive goal for the club.

In response Higgins went to his bench and introduced Scotsman McMullan who made an instant impact.

The former Dundee winger raced down the right flank and stood the ball up at the back post for Hoban whose header was deflected narrowly behind for a corner.

From Patching's inswinging corner Hoban rose and guided his header into the corner of the net to restore parity on 65 minutes.

That injected life into the home support and St Pat's were momentarily rattled.

It was the Inchicore men who threatened next, however, as the ball was worked into the feet of Forrester but his strike was blocked brilliantly by the outstretched foot of Boyce.

The rebound fell to Luke Turner but his first time strike was arrowed over the crossbar with five minutes left on the clock.

There was time enough for Derry to find a late winner and it was substitute Mullen who started the move and applied the finish.

The Scotsman swivelled in midfield and sent Duffy scampering down the wing. The winger crossed into the area and Mullen fired the ball into the back of the net as Derry clinched a precious victory ahead of Monday's trip to Tallaght.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; O'Reilly, Patching, McEneff (McMullan 55); Kelly (Mullen 82), Hoban, Duffy (McEleney 93); Subs Not Used - Ryan, Coll, McEleney, Todd, McGinty, Patton, O'Donnell.

St Patrick's Athletic: Pitaluga; Sjoberg, Redmond, Keeley, Turner, Breslin; B. Kavanagh (McClelland 76), Lennon, Forrester, Leavy (Bolger 83); Keating (C. Kavanagh 83); Subs Not Used; Rogers, Freeman Melia, Pettifer, Nolan, McLaughlin.