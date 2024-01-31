Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By his own admission McEleney, who turned 33 years-old today, is 'relieved' to see the finishing line in sight after several weeks of running, fitness tests and strength and conditioning sessions and he's certainly not alone if you talk to any of his teammates.

"There's a bit of relief too that pre-season is nearly over to be fair," he smiled. "I'm not a fan. I don't think anyone is, especially at this club where it's tough but necessary. It's been good and everyone is fit and healthy which is the main thing. We're two weeks out now so everyone is looking forward to it.

"Last year it just didn't go to plan for a number of reasons, the weather being one of them but we're well prepared this year. We've got a load of games and everyone is getting their fair share of minutes."

Pre-season is a necessary evil and it's been a much more productive one compared to last year's disrupted schedule with tonight's Billy Kee Memorial Cup Final against Institute at Brandywell [kick-off 7.45pm] Derry's fourth friendly match with two more to come against Glentoran on Saturday and a behind closed doors clash with Dundalk pencilled in.

McEleney, a mainstay in Derry's defence last year, is hoping for another successful season in 2024 and while he admits the expectation levels have risen tenfold since the arrival of Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly from Dundalk, he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I've played at clubs where there was no pressure and obviously there's that added pressure and I'd take that pressure all day because it keeps you sharp and keeps you on your toes," said the Shantallow native. "We have a strong squad with lots of competition for places so I'm really looking forward to it now.

"I know Drogheda is two weeks out and we have another game to look forward to against Institute on Wednesday so I feel like I'm in a good place personally and as a squad I think we're in a good place collectively as well."

Derry City defender Shane McEleney turns 33 today.

Derry have fallen short in their league title race with Shamrock Rovers over the past two campaigns but McEleney, who admits it would be a dream to bridge that 26 years and counting gap since the club's last triumph, believes they're edging closer to the ‘Holy Grail’.

"You come back in every year and obviously we were knocking at the door this past few years in terms of the league and just fell short but it's always in the back of everyone's minds and I'm sure it's in the back of the minds of all the boys in the changing room and the staff too.

"Having said that, you have to look at the bigger picture too," he added cautiously. "We've strengthened, yes, we've also let go a few, and you look at Shels, Waterford, St Pat's - they've all strengthened and you have Galway coming up as well. You know when you go down there you're in for a humdinger.

"I always say there's no easy games in the league. You go away to Drogheda and it's always a competitive game. You go away to Sligo and it's always competitive. So it doesn't matter where you go and I think this year will be tougher so if you're not at it you will get turned over. Hopefully we can hit the ground running with a win over Drogheda in a couple of weeks time."

Shane McEleney pictured modelling the new Derry City jersey with Ciaron Harkin, Tadhg Ryan and Shannon Dunne. Photo: George Sweeney

The mention of Galway should bring back a few happy memories for McEleney who made his senior debut as a Derry City player against the Tribesmen in a 1-0 League Cup loss on May 4th 2009. His first goal for the club also came against Galway on April 13th 2010 in a 3-2 win at Brandywell - also in the League Cup.

That remains his only Derry goal in his 259 appearances - a statistic which likely irks the defender who has also had spells at St Pat's, Finn Harps, Larne and in Canada with Ottawa Fury.

There's competition right throughout the Derry squad this season with Sam Todd, Cameron McJannet, Mark Connolly, Ciaran Coll and McEleney all capable of slotting into one of the two centre back roles.

And that's something which has been welcomed by everyone and McEleney believes it will keep everyone on top of their game.

"It keeps everyone on their toes. If you're not fit and at it then you won't play. Competition is really good for us as a group, for any team and hopefully we can put in another good performance on Wednesday before Saturday at Glentoran."

He's excited to see how new signings Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly improve the squad when the season starts proper in little over a fortnight and the early signs are positive.

"They're two quality signings for us in attacking areas. They've gelled in with the squad straight away. The good thing about our group is we're really together and it's always good craic. It's a good group and we enjoy every day coming in.

