​KEVIN Deery believes new signing BJ Banda has joined Institute 'at the right time' as the striker looks to rediscover his goalscoring touch and help the club's promotion push.

​The Letterkenny man shot to fame as a 17 year-old in 2015 with a memorable winning goal for Finn Harps in the League of Ireland promotion play-off final against Limerick which saw the Ballybofey men return to the top flight.

After a spell in the Ulster Senior League with Letterkenny Rovers he returned to senior football with Ballinamallard where he netted 23 goals in 58 games, finishing as top goalscorer for the 2021/22 season.

That form earned him a move to Irish Premiership champions Larne last January where he spent six months before linking back up with Harps last summer. He wasn't guaranteed playing time and departed Navenny Park before joining Deery's troops this week in a bid to revive his career in the NIFL Championship.

Now 25 years-old, his arrival comes after a 'disappointing' scoreless draw against Annagh in Portadown last weekend and Deery believes the Donegal man will add much needed firepower and experience as his team host Ballyclare Comrades at Brandywell on Saturday.

"He scored something like 19 league goals for Ballinamallard and got a big move to Larne," explained Deery. "It didn't really go the way he would've hoped. Obviously Larne was on a massive uphill trajectory so he found it difficult up there. He went to Harps and everything seemed to go well.

"I think BJ needs a bit of structure and a bit of routine now. He's been all over the country. He's travelled all over the country with Finn Harps. He's travelled to Ballinamallard and Larne so he's always tried to get that big career move but I think it's now vital that he starts enjoying his football and starts scoring goals and helping young players.

"Myself and Mo [Mahon] will have structure and a good training programme put in place for him and he knows what we're about. I think we've met him at the right time in terms of helping him and getting him back scoring goals and enjoying the game again."

Oisin Devlin will remain at Institute on loan from Larne for the remainder of the season.

Deery has an interesting mix of striking options after a fruitful January Transfer Window with Mikhail Kennedy and Banda joining the likes of Kirk McLaughlin and Michael Harris up front. Shane McGinty's signing last week has also bolstered Deery's ranks.

The 'Stute boss is hoping his business has been completed on the recruitment side of things but with the vultures circling some of his talented young players, he knows he may be forced in the market once again should he lose anyone to a 'so-called bigger club'.

"If we lose anyone we will have to replace them because of where we're at and if we want to challenge in the cup and for promotion we need to have a competitive squad and need the numbers to do that. Our bench has been really important this year. We've only had one or two missing out on the squad and it's vital we keep 20 or 21 players about us.

"I think we're probably ahead of ourselves in terms of our progression. We spoke to the lads [McGinty, Banda] and Mikhail as well and they were the three who fitted the bill in terms of experience and they've played at this level and done well. Mikhail had a season at Dergview and Shane's been a prolific Championship player and so has BJ with Ballinamallard where he got his move to Larne.

New 'Stute signing BJ Banda.

"It was the kind of profile of player we needed to help these young lads and help the team try and achieve something this season.

"You have Kirk, young Tiernan McKinney and Mark Mbuli as well who are in their first years in senior football and Daylen Farren has come in and starting to find his feet so we have good options up top. We just need to get the wins back on the board."

The Creggan man has also managed to negotiate a six month loan deal for midfielder Oisin Devlin who joined Larne from 'Stute on a long term contract this month and Deery believes it was a move made in the best interests of all parties involved.

"We got some great news with Oisin who will be back with us until the end of the season," he confirmed. "That helps us but there are a couple of things that are going on behind the scenes that are probably out of our control but we'll see how it pans out.

"I think Oisin and his advisors will tell you that this is the best place for his development at the minute. He's had a couple of challenging years at Institute but now he's enjoying his football and learning a bit off myself about playing in midfield and learning off Mo who has plenty of qualities to teach and Oisin is improving both on and off the pitch so he will be in a good place come the summer when he goes back up the road to Larne."

Deery is hoping his new signings can gel together with the squad quickly as he looks to get back on the winning trail this weekend. They take on a Comrades outfit who must play the remainder of their league games away from home as the club prepares to lay a new 4G pitch and despite having beaten them twice already this campaign, Deery expects a much more challenging clash on Saturday.

"It's funny how much we've transformed the mentality where we're really disappointed with a 0-0 draw at Annagh. That was four points from six on the road in the space of four days and we're disappointed. We need our performance levels back up to where they were before.

