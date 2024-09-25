Blind and partially sighted supporters to avail of new commentary service at Derry City matches at Brandywell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visually impaired or blind spectators attending Derry City games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium can now avail of a new service that will give them a live audio description of games.

The new programme has been designed to allow the supporters to listen to descriptive commentary that will be transmitted to a radio receiver through a headset from anywhere within the stadium. The commentary will be provided by Drive 105.

The new service will be available for Derry City’s forthcoming games versus Sligo Rovers, Bohemians and Shelbourne and is available to home and away supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “This is brilliant news for blind and visually impaired supporters who can now be more involved and enjoy an enhanced match day at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Checking out the headsets which visually impaired or blind spectators attending Derry City games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium can now avail of are: Steve Setterfield, Leisure Area Manager DCSDC; Councillors Emma McGinley and Aisling Hutton; local RNIB volunteer Rory McCartney; Richard Moore from Derry’s Drive 105; and Michéal Smith, Campaigns Officer for RNIB Northern Ireland.

“I have had the opportunity to attend a number of games in recent months when I experienced the noise and excitement for myself, and I am so delighted more people can now feel included and part of that.

“I would like to thank Council Officers for bringing the project to fruition so quickly, the RNIB for their input in the project development, Derry City FC who will manage the service at games and Drive 105 for providing commentary from their Match Night Live service.”

Campaigns Officer for RNIB Northern Ireland, Michéal Smith, attended Friday’s match at The Brandywell and said: “RNIB NI is delighted to be involved in this initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blind and partially sighted fans should be able to enjoy watching a live football match in an accessible environment which welcomes both participants and those who visit sporting facilities to follow the action.

Checking out the headsets which visually impaired or blind spectators attending Derry City games at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium can now avail of are: Steve Setterfield, Leisure Area Manager DCSDC; Councillors Emma McGinley and Aisling Hutton; local RNIB volunteer Rory McCartney; Richard Moore from Derry’s Drive 105; and Michéal Smith, Campaigns Officer for RNIB Northern Ireland.

“Too often, access to and within grounds and stadia, the facilities on offer, the accessible communication and the return travel, can be difficult to negotiate or completely absent. In many cases this deters sports fans with sight loss from getting involved.

“Football is for everyone and we commend The Brandywell for introducing Audio Description technology to the stadium. Many thanks to stadium announcer Martin Bradley for all his assistance.

“We thank local RNIB volunteer Rory McCartney and Richard Moore from Derry’s Drive 105 community radio station for their brilliant work together to make this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also thank Derry and Strabane District Council – particularly Councillor Emma McGinley, Councillor Aisling Hutton and Leisure Area Manager Steve Setterfield, for helping bring this project to fruition.

"This is a great example of the Council’s ongoing partnership with RNIB to help Derry/Londonderry become a ‘Visually Aware City.’”

Derry City’s Robert Martin added: “Derry City FC is delighted to note the success of the new 'Brandywell Audio Assistant' service that was trialled in our home game against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

“Anything that enhances the match night experience at the ground is warmly welcomed and no doubt our visually impaired supporters will be happy to make use of the headsets going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We congratulate all involved in the development of this project and encourage anyone who feels they may benefit from the service to speak with stadium stewards.

“The sets will be stored in the Communications room and signed in and out by an appointed club delegate.”

For further information on accessing the new service contact Rory McCartney (RNIB), [email protected].