Derry City captain Eoin Toal looks set to leave the club.

The League One side are believed to have made a bid for the City skipper, which looks set to be rejected by the Brandywell men, but talks are set to continue in the coming days.

Toal, who has made over 150 appearances for the Candy Stripes, has attracted interest from a host of cross channel clubs and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, a move during the summer transfer window looks inevitable.

Bolton's offer couldn't have come at a worse time for boss Ruaidhrí Higgins, as he prepares his team for their Europa Conference League campaign, which gets underway this Thursday with a home tie against Latvian side Riga FC.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's thought that representatives from Bolton are travelling to Foyleside this week to continue negotiations.

If any deal could be put in place, it's thought that Derry would push for the 23-year-old to remain at the club so he's able to play in both European legs, before departing.

Current Northern Ireland Women's manager Kenny Shiels, was the Derry gaffer who signed the big Armagh man from his home town club in 2017.

After making his debut at Finn Harps during that 2017 season, Toal really hasn't looked back and has been virtually an ever-present since in the heart of the Derry defence.

During his six years with the Brandywell out-fit, the defender has shone and made a host of Northern Ireland U21 appearances under Ian Baraclough's stewardship.

In fact, the current Northern Ireland senior manager stated not long after his appointment, that he felt that Toal, had the attributes to make the switch across the water.

"Eoin Toal has been great for me in the U21's," stated Baraclough in 2020. "I've seen Toaly develop from when he first came in to where he is now. He’s much more assured, he’s a talker, he can be a leader, and he has a bright future if he carries on the way he is."