BRANDON Fleming is enjoying sharing the left wing with Derry City star Michael Duffy but while the attacking duo have linked up well, the full-back's still waiting on that return pass!

​The former Hull City man has struck up a great understanding with Derry's leading goalscorer since his arrival in the summer he's still waiting to get in on the scoring act despite his best efforts in the final third.

"I get on with Mickey really well," he said. "Even in training he makes my job a lot easier at times in possession of the ball. I automatically look for him as soon as I get the ball because I know what he's capable of.

"I actually said to him at training today, the amount of times I've overlapped him to create a bit of space for him inside and he doesn't pass me the ball," he laughed. "I did it in training today, I overlapped him and I was clean through on goal and he cut in and scored himself. I said 'you're lucky that went in' because I had been screaming at him.

"But we have a good relationship and I really enjoy working with him. He's intelligent and I think that's why we have a good relationship on the pitch.

"Throughout the whole squad we've got huge characters and it probably helps me that I've got Mickey playing in front of me with a bit of magic here and there. That's obviously credit to him. If you take his goal for instance against Sligo after signing his new deal. If there was a book about that, that would be how it ended."

Fleming has been one of the stand-out performers during Derry's recent six match unbeaten run which has seen them take pole position in the race for Europe. He's loving life on Foyleside and reckons his new environment is bringing the best out of him.

"The most important thing when I signed I said it was about coming here and playing and getting back enjoying my football and trying to show what I can do. I've got full confidence in my own ability. It was just getting that chance to show it week in, week out. I think since I've come here I've been playing and I've enjoyed my football so much.

"Obviously we're all enjoying it and it helps with recent performances as well. I'm just giving it my all and I'm really enjoying myself which is probably why some of the performances I've put in have been good ones.

"I don't think I could've settled in any better to be honest and that's credit to the club and the lads. “The first day I came over here when I signed they had a house ready for me in Derry so I've been in that ever since. From the first day at the training ground and the weekend, the lads, Mark [Connolly] asked me if I wanted to do things and I did and it helped me settle in so much. My partner and I are here now and were really happy. It's a lot similar to back home in a sense that it's a city but it's not as hectic and busy as some of the bigger cities. I'm just really happy and I think all in all, if you’re happy at home and happy where you are, it gives you the best chance of doing well and that's how I feel at the moment. I'm just really happy.

"For me it was a big move so far away from home. But I've had my mum and dad over here and they really like it. Obviously my mum is constantly worrying about me and it helped her to come over and see that it’s such a lovely place and I'm happy which is all she wants really."

Fleming's first assignment as a Derry player was a trip to Limerick to play Treaty United in the FAI Cup. He made the journey expecting his debut but his international clearance didn't come through in time and a rigorous pre-match warm-up was his only action on the pitch.

It's another long trek to Munster on Friday night to face Waterford and the importance of the match isn't lost on the Englishman. He’s certain to play an integral role this time around.

"My first game was down in Treaty and my clearance didn't come through on time so I couldn’t even be involved and it was so far away.

"I think Sligo is the closest away trip but it's not too bad on the bus. It's a good laugh with the lads. I think with the Treaty game, I had literally been there for a day and it helped me settle in so much because I had no choice but to spend time with the lads really. So it was brilliant in that sense."

When Derry play champions elect Shamrock Rovers at home and then Cork on the last day of the season, both teams will likely have their eyes on the FAI Cup Final with their league positions confirmed. Fleming is too long in the tooth to get complacent and knows they must get a result in Waterford to keep their Euro hopes in their own hands.

"We have to take each game as it comes. You see the results in this league are constantly all over the place and that's why it's so tight all the time.

"Come the end of the season between us and sixth there's not much gap there because it's a tough league. You go away to these places who are fighting for their lives like Waterford and Cork and Galway and it's a tough, tough fight.

"It's not always about the best footballing team at those venues. It's about the fight and all the dirty side of the game and that's why it's so hard.

"We definitely won't be banking on those points. We will be taking each game as seriously as the other and preparing the same knowing how tough they will be."