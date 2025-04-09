Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium has become the first ground in the League of Ireland to receive an international designation celebrating peace and reconciliation through football.

The Peace Field initiative will see the Lone Moor Road stadium twinned with Flanders Peace Field in Mesen, Belgium - the site of the First World War Christmas Truces of 1914 when German, British and Allied soldiers played games of football during a break in fighting. The Brandywell has received the designation in recognition of The Life Hack Project in the Rath Mor Centre which aims to support young people to build and develop life skills that foster good relations, build confidence and relations and make them more employable. A plaque to commemorate the twinning, stating that all games on the pitch will be played in the spirit of the 1914 Christmas truces, was presented to representatives from The Life Hack Project, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Derry City Football Club before last weekend’s League of Ireland Premier Division home game against Cork City. The plaque will be displayed in the stadium and a duplicate will be erected at the Flanders Peace Pitch in Belgium alongside 76 other Peace Fields from six different continents across the world. Mayor of Derry and Strabane Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr praised The Lifehack Project saying: “I am delighted the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium has received this international designation which pairs it with one of the most famous sports fields in world history. “It is just recognition for the key work The Life Hack Project do to improve the quality of life and employment prospects of our young people. “It also serves as a timely reminder of the reconciliatory impact sport can have by bringing people together through a shared passion for play.” Richie McRory, Lifehack Project Coordinator added: “Over the last three years young people from the Lifehack Project based in Creggan have engaged on a cross community and cross border basis with young people from a diverse range of backgrounds. “We have hosted and attended a number of football events that have encouraged inclusion, reconciliation and participation.

“Through these events we have developed a very positive relationship with Limestone United and become involved with the International Peace Field Project.

“We are very proud to receive the Peace Plaque on behalf of Derry City FC from our friends at Limestone UTD.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr with Brian Casey, from Limestone United, Ernie Brennan, CEO of the Children’s Football Association and Richie McRory from the Life Hack Project with a plaque to mark the club’s designation as a Peace Pitch and the twinning of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium with Flanders Peace Field in Mesen, Belgium.

“We look forward to continued work and participation in the Peace Field Project.”

A spokesperson for Derry City Football Club added: “Derry City Football Club is truly honoured that the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium has become the first in the league of Ireland to receive this international designation.

“Ironically, the club is currently undertaking a complete review of our underage and Academy structures.

“We absolutely share the goals of the city's Lifehack Project and our City Council of supporting and developing the young people of the North West and beyond through sport.

“We are delighted to associate with the Flanders Peace Field in Mesen, the site of that iconic 'Christmas Truce' football game in 1914.

“As we also celebrate the opening of the Brandywell's new North Stand this evening, Derry City FC is fully committed to doing everything we can to support the growth of sport in the region.”

While the Brandywell is the first League of Ireland stadium to receive Peace Pitch status, Limestone United on the North Belfast interface received the designation in 2023. Brian Casey, Limestone United, added: “The club were privileged to present the peace plaque to Derry City with our friends from the Lifehack project who do amazing work with young people from the Creggan area of the city.

“Lifehack participated in the opening of the Limestone United Peace pitch at Seaview Football grounds, the home of Crusaders FC, so it’s great to see another brilliant club having a Peace Pitch and contributing to building peace in our community.” Ernie Brennan, CEO of the Children’s Football Association added: “The Peace Field Project chimes with the city of human rights, it is all about the essence of play. “All children play without prejudice, when Allied and German soldiers stood up to shake hands, exchange gifts and play games on Christmas Day, 1914, the humanitarian act served to remind mankind that childhood is a time we all revert too, for love, peace and happiness.” For more information on the Children’s Football Alliance and the Peace Field Project visit https://www.childrensfootballalliance.com/peace-field-projects/