UEFA has confirmed the synthetic surface at Brandywell has obtained the mandatory FIFA quality pro certificate in accordance with the UEFA Stadium Infrastructure Regulations.

It was unclear whether the pitch would meet the required FIFA criteria and the club was anxiously awaiting results of its annual field and quality control tests compiled by a Sports Labs UK technician - from an independent FIFA-accredited field test Institute.

The UEFA competition and infrastructure regulations allow for matches to be played on artificial turf pitches, with the exception of the final, subject to them passing the player safety and playability assessments that form part of the FIFA Quality programme. Once the pitch is certified as FIFA Quality Pro it will then be valid for the whole season.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will host Derry City's UEFA Conference League first round qualifier this summer.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) recently advised Derry City that the 3G pitch at the stadium is 'unlikely to be fit for elite level soccer beyond the 2023 season'.

And the 2022 test report on the Council-owned pitch, which was valid from July 20th 2022 until July 19th 2023, stated that the yarn was 'showing signs of wear' and identified a 'tuft loss problem across the entire field, especially around halfway'.

It was unclear whether the condition of the surface had worsened and deemed fit for purpose by football's European governing body but UEFA this morning confirmed to the 'Journal' that the necessary certification WAS provided by the club by the Friday, June 2nd deadline.

"Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium obtained the FIFA quality pro certificate and therefore Derry City FC can play the club competition qualifying phases in their stadium," confirmed UEFA.

In the case the venue was not approved, an alternative stadium would need to be announced no later than 2-3 weeks before the respective draws.

The draw for the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round draw is June 20th therefore Derry would have needed to nominate an alternative ground for its home match by today (Tuesday, June 6th) at the latest if Brandywell was deemed unable to host European fixtures.

The UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round first legs will take place on July 13th with the second leg scheduled for the following week, July 20th.

Larne recently announced they will play their home European fixtures at Cliftonville's Solitude home which cast some doubt on Brandywell’s suitability. The Irish League champions are unable to use Inver Park for European ties as the stadium's synthetic surface failed "one element" of the FIFA test.

However, the news that Brandywell has met the criteria will be welcomed by Derry City officials and supporters who will once again welcome European football to Foyleside this summer.