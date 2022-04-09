Brendan McLaughlin's late strike seals Institute's win

Institute manager Brian Donaghey was delighted his side seen off Ballyclare Comrades.

Institute kept their impressive form going, as Brendan McLaughlin's 88th minute goal sealed a deserved win over Ballyclare Comrades.

The Drumahoe club had their chances, particularly in the first half, to secure the points and although they left it late, Brian Donaghey's side secured their third win on the bounce and sees them sit six points clear of pair Queen's University and Knockbreda.

The home side started on the front foot and were inches away from taking a fifth minute lead as Jamie Dunne's superb curling effort, from McLaughlin's short corner, flashed just past Richard Purcell's right hand post.

Stute deservedly took the lead on 12 minutes as another left wing Shaun Doherty caused problems to Comrades and the alert Mark McFadden fired home from close range.

Minutes later Comrades missed a great chance to level as Caiolan Brennan saw his close range shot saved by the diving John Connolly and Andrew Mooney blasted over the rebound.

Danger man McFadden went close to scoring a second on 20 minutes but his well hit shot was kept out by Purcell, the keeper diving low to parry the strike around his left hand post.

The visitors missed a glorious chance to level things on 24 minutes as Brennan was brought down inside the box by Doherty, but Ian Fletcher's penalty was saved by Connolly, who dived to his right to keep the effort out.

Stute with Gary Brown in particular had chances to double their lead before the break and those missed opportunities came back to haunt them as Comrades levelled early in the second half.

On 48 minutes a poor back pass gifted Mooney possession and the striker showed good composure to level things, as he made no mistake giving Connolly no chance.

Just after the hour mark some neat passing by Stute ended with Brown getting a chance, but he failed to test Purcell and fired over.

Soon after Doherty's corner found Rhys McDermott but the centre-back's header was kept out by Purcell.

Institute to their credit continued to push forward in search of a winner and they got their just rewards on 87 minutes as McLaughlin won it.

Institute: John Connolly, Aidan McCauley, Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Conor Quigley; Shaun Doherty, Mark McFadden, Brendan McLaughlin; Gareth Brown, Ian Parkhill, Jamie Dunne.

Ballyclare Comrades: Richard Purcell, Curtis Woods, Liam Hassin, Ashton McDermott, Tom Mathieson, Caiolan Brennan, Ian Fletcher, Adam McCart, Andrew Mooney, Adam Gray, Kyle Beggs.