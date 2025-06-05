​BRIAN Maher sees the mid-season break as an opportunity to hit 'the reset button' and for a refreshed Derry City to return ready to string a run of results together which will kickstart a title challenge.

​The former Ireland U21 international doesn't believe the Candy Stripes 'deserve' to head into the two week enforced break in sixth spot - a result of back-to-back defeats against Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians.

With 18 games remaining upon the restart and Derry trailing leaders Rovers by nine points with a game in hand, there's still plenty to play for when the league fixtures resume with Galway United's visit to Brandywell on June 13th next.

The two defeats against Dublin opposition - Derry's sixth and seventh league defeats of the season - were particularly hard to take considering how they took a 66th minute lead against Rovers before a late defensive collapse and were undone by a dubious penalty decision after 30 seconds against Bohs.

REFRESH: RESET . . . Brian Maher pictured celebrating with Derry City fans.Photo: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Maher didn't necessarily welcome the league’s hiatus, eager to bounce back as quickly as possible from the 1-0 defeat in Dalymount but he's grateful for a chance to reflect on what's been a mixed bag of a season so far and reboot for the potential title run-in.

"Results have gone against us having fallen into sixth but we don't deserve to be sixth, not a chance! At the same time when you put in performances like we did in the first half [against Bohs] you're going to find it very hard to win games.

"We need to go and reflect and make sure it doesn't happen again. It's a very tight league and we need to make sure we put a run together after the break because we've some big games after the break going through the end of the summer and we'll see where we are there."

The Raheny man has been in the spotlight on certain occasions this season for costly errors made which, as a goalkeeper, are always magnified.

Derry City keeper Brian Maher expects the Candy Stripes to come back stronger after the break.

He's aware of some of the individual criticism directed towards him at certain points of the season but knows there's scope for everyone to improve in the second half of the campaign.

"As a player you learn not to listen to the outside noise too much but whether it's good or bad you try not to get too high or too low.

"I'll be the first one to admit and know when I've made a mistake and I'll need no one to tell me that.

"We review everything and there's been good and maybe a few moments that I'm not too happy with. At the same time it's always about the team. If I look after my own performance I can keep looking after the team.

"Everybody needs to go and look at themselves over the break and maybe press the reset button and get ready to go again because we're only halfway there.

"After two or three games everyone was writing us off and then we've fought really hard as a team and come on a lot as a team so a couple of results isn't going to change that.

"We just need to get back to work next week and get better, keep improving and keep buying into what the manager and staff want because they want big things for us and demand a lot.

"We need to be at that standard every day and that's what we have to keep striving for."

There promises to be plenty of comings and goings in the summer transfer window and Maher certainly isn't throwing the towel in on a title charge but he isn't looking that far ahead with all eyes on the visit of the Tribesmen when they report back to Owenbeg next week.

"We're not looking too far ahead. We'll be focusing on one game and one game only and that's Galway after the break.

"There's no point looking too far ahead. If you do you'll get a sucker punch and we've had two in two weeks. So we just need to focus on getting three points at home to Galway."