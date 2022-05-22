Derry have won just once in their last five matches at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium but the City goalkeeper reckons they haven't always got their just rewards.

Dundalk's 82nd minute winner on Friday night arrived when Derry were in the ascendancy and John Russell capitalised when the home side were overplaying deep inside their own half, slotting in Pat Hoban who struck clinically into the corner.

James Akintunde had equalised for Derry, cancelling out Robbie Benson's first half strike and Maher felt the Candy Stripes would go on and win the game from there.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City keeper Brian Maher is fully focussed on the trip to Sligo Rovers despite worrying winless run.

"We're disappointed with our first half performance but we put it right in the second half and got our equaliser," said the Ireland U21 international. "The whole stadium lifted and everyone was behind us and it looked like we were going to go on and win. We've had the chances to do it but unfortunately the ball hasn't gone in for us and then we were hit with a sucker punch in the end.

"We're disappointed with any goal we concede and it's come at a time when we're on top. It was one of the first times in a while they got out of their half and it was just a sloppy goal from our point of view. We will look back on it and analyse it and try to make sure it doesn't happen again."

City boss Ruaidhri Higgins believes the club are going through their toughest period of the season but Maher is confident they can turn things around having produced encouraging performances against St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers in previous weeks.

Will Patching struck in the crossbar in stoppage time against Dundalk on Friday night and the City keeper reckons that effort summed up their luck over the last few games.

"It's a tough one to take. The effort and honesty from the boys, you could see in the second half again pushing for winners and hitting the crossbar again, hopefully soon they will start hitting the crossbar and go in and balls will start dropping for us. It's just the way things have been lately. But I don't think you can question anything about the team and the fans and the club are still together and focussed on winning the next game. We're still not in a bad position.

"I think we've had a lot of performances which deserved more points. Against Dundalk we weren't at our best and I still believe we should've got at least a point out of the game if not more with the way the second half was going. We've just got to keep believing in the way we're playing, get through the next two games and back again and work hard after the break."

Monday night's trip to the Sligo Showgrounds comes around quickly for Derry and Maher believes that quick turnaround will work in their favour as they look to 'put things right'. Given Liam Buckley's shock, sudden departure on Sunday, it could be the perfect time to strike for the Candy Stripes.

"We want to put it right already and that's the focus straight away we speak about the game and then it's straight onto the next game. We want to win on Monday, we want to put it right and send fans home happy again. That's now what our focus is on.