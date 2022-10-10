Derry City winger Michael Duffy opened the scoring against Finn Harps in the first half. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The 3-0 result against Finn Harps on Friday night was the Brandywell club's sixth in a row which matched a Premier Division club record dating back to the 1991/92 season and Maher wants to set a new one when they resume league action against Shelbourne on October 21st.

"That's what I wanted before the game (clean sheet)," said the Dubliner. "So myself and as a collective, we're happy with the result.

“We probably could've played better as a team but look, all that mattered was winning and we did, so we move on. We've had a lot of 1-0 wins recently but they all count as three points, no matter how you play.

"Obviously performance-wise we could be better but at this stage of the season the win is all that matters. It's something we pride ourselves on (clean sheets) and something we speak about. We spoke about it before the game. We don't just want to match the record, we want to go and beat it. Obviously we'll focus on the cup now but when the league comes back around it's a record we want to break.”

Maher’s defensive teammate Mark Connolly has been instrumental in shoring things up at the back and the City keeper believes the former Dundee United man has raised the standards.

"He's brought massive character to the team and drive and just a different side to us at the back. He drives people on, he lifts people and on top of that he's an unbelievable defender. We're delighted to have him. You hate playing against him and love having him in your team.

"The standards have gone up since he's came in. He's huge for us in the dressing room and he's a big player on the pitch. You can see again tonight he was excellent.”

Derry’s run of six straight league wins has left the title race finely poised with Rovers five points clear with four games to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even in the bad times, we knew, on our day we could beat anyone. And that hasn't changed It's a big win for us. It's another game chalked off. We've done our job and that's all you can ask.