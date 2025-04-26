Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup Final

Ardmore 3, Enniskillen Town United 3

(Ardmore win 5-4 on penalties)

Modern football rarely affords us fairy-tale moments yet in the grand surroundings of Windsor Park, shortly before 10.30pm on Friday evening, Ardmore F.C. provided a moment that will be talked about on the high stools of McCourt's Bar and further afield for generations to come.

Ardmore celebrate their fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup victory in Windsor Park on Friday night. (Photo: IFA)

A remarkable victory 47 years in the making was confirmed by Ryan Cleere's penalty which crowned Ardmore Football Club the foneCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup champions after a finale even Hollywood's script writers would struggle to conjure up.

From two goals down to 3-2 up in extra-time and then pegged back again, this Ardmore team simply refused to accept their fate and the reward was a trophy the club has been chasing for almost half a century. Ardmore are officially the best junior football team in Northern Ireland!

And what a way to do it in front of a fanatical crowd of 1,070 most of whom will probably be winding their way back to McCourt's Bar in the village to celebrate a shoot-out victory and a match for the ages that saw superb goals from the excellent Jack Coyle, match winner Cleere and Oran Armstrong's sublime free-kick.

But even that only scratches the surface of a game that seemed to have got away from Ardmore. One down in only 15 seconds, Enniskillen's second seven minutes after half-time seemed to confirmed what most pundits had predicted pre-match, the Fermanagh kingpins were nailed on for the trophy. Except someone forgot to tell Ardmore and manager Feidhlim O'Neill. From down and out, Ardmore fought back magnificently with every man playing his part.

Ardmore celebrate their fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup victory in Windsor Park on Friday night. (Photo: IFA)

Coyle was the inspiration, scoring the first, playing a part in the second and winning the free for Armstrong's third but all over the pitch Ardmore were excellent. Anthony Hargan was superb at the back, Brian Rainey a real leader in midfield and Patrick Ward a one man battering ram up front while Cleere changed the game off the bench.

Coyle's superb header and Cleere's Roy Keane-esque charge from midfield for the second were only six minutes apart but they forced extra-time in which Armstrong then curled home a beautiful free to put Ardmore ahead. Even then nerves got the better as Enniskillen's excellent Cathal Beacom levelled once more to take it to penalties.

Step forward keeper Kristian O'Hagan just when his team needed him, saving two of six Enniskillen penalties to hand Ardmore the platform for victory. Ward, Coyle, Armstrong and Danny Doherty all scored in the shoot-out with Tom Casey unlucky to see his effort saved but when O'Hagan saved from both Kane Connor and Brendan Lilley, the scene was set and Cleere didn't disappoint, sending this group of Ardmore players into the history books on a night no one at the club will ever forget.

And yet things could barely have started worse for the Derry men with the ball nestling in the Ardmore net within 15 seconds of kick-off. Bizarrely it was Ardmore was got things underway but when possession was lost, Enniskillen broke at pace down the left wing. Darren Freeman provided the acceleration, skipping past Gerry King and driving to the by-line before pulling the ball back to the edge of the area where midfielder Beacom was arriving. The former Dundee United youth took a superb first touch to go past two defenders before sliding a neat finish in off O'Hagan's near post.

Ardmore's Jack Coyle celebrates his side's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup victory in Windsor Park on Friday night. (Photo: IFA)

Having waited 47 years to arrive in a Junior Cup final, it was the worse possible start for O'Neill's men but they responded with a Coyle snapshot from 30 yards that Enniskillen keeper Ben Thompson gathered easily.

The Fermanagh side, with former Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ryan McCluskey sitting at the base of an experienced midfield, bossed the early exchanges with McCluskey, who played at Windsor Park for Swifts in the 2007 Irish Cup final against Linfield, pulling the strings.

Indeed Darren Freeman had a great chance to double United’s lead on 11 minutes but he was denied by a brilliant Jack Higgins tackle which forced him to shoot wide at the front post. Freeman had another chance 10 minutes before the break but again was off target and the longer the half wore on the more Ardmore settled and starting getting men forward to support a front line that had been too isolated up to then.

But for all Ardmore's improvement, it was still Enniskillen creating the best chances and they came within inches of a second goal on 42 minutes when James Harrigan drove his 20 yard shot off the base of the Ardmore post.

Ardmore keepr Kristian O'Hagan saves a crucial penalty during the fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Irish Junior Cup shoot-out on Frday night. (Photo: IFA)

Ardmore’s best opportunity of the opening half came from a cleverly taken Kevin Roddy free-kick, which found Darren Crossan but his shot on the turn was deflected behind as Enniskillen deservedly took their lead into half-time.

If the first half had been all about Enniskillen, the second was Ardmore's but it got worse before it got better when the lively Harrigan danced in from the left past three defenders and slid home a fantastic solo effort.

Two down and staring down the barrel, O'Neill rung the changes with Ryan Cleere, Cathan Devlin and Thomas Casey introduced and the Derry men responded in fine style.

Coyle, Ardmore's best player on the night, went close with a back post volley which forced a great save with his feet by Thompson but Coyle was not to be denied and just five minutes later he was rising high to plant a superb header past Thompson to reignite the Ardmore cause.

Momentum had swung and Ardmore poured forward, taking only seven more minutes to level with substitute Cleere's perfectly timed run off Ward's touch taking him clear before he side-footed home a lovely low finish for 2-2.

Enniskillen weren't out of it either though with Frank Wallace crashing an effort off the Ardmore crossbar while Coyle sent a volley over at the other end as the teams couldn't be separated in normal time.

There were tired bodies littering the big pitch as extra-time wore but one man showing no signs of fatigue was Rainey who won possession back on the edge of his own area and drove deep into the Enniskillen half before finding Coyle whose trickery saw him brought down 20 yards out. Ward looked to be lining up the free-kick but Armstrong struck it left footed, curling a delicious effort around the wall and into the net to send the Ardmore supporters wild.

There was only a minute remaining of the opening half of extra-time at this point but that was still enough for the pendulum to swing once more as Beacom picked up a loose clearance inside the Ardmore box and sent it back with interest into the top corner to restore parity again.

And so to penalties and history for an Ardmore squad who deserve every accolade they receive. Almost 60 years after it was last won by a Derry club, the Irish Junior Cup is back and it would be a brave man tries to remove it from McCourt's!

Ardmore: Kristian O'Hagan, Eoin McKeever, Gerry King (Cathan Devlin, 57mins), Kevin Roddy (Danny Doherty, 4mins - ET), Jack Higgins (Ryan Cleere, 57mins), Brian Rainey, Patrick Ward, Jack Coyle, Oran Armstrong, Darren Crossan (Thomas Casey, 63mins), Anthony Hargan. (Sub not used) Paul Simon Tracey.

Enniskillen Town United: Ben Thompson, Conor Watson (Kane Connor, HT-ET), Brendan Lilley, Thomas Owens, Haydn Love, Ryan McCluskey (Ryan Hanna, HT-ET), Frank Wallace, Cathal Beacom, Darren Freeman, Nicholas Collen (Jordan Breen, 72mins), James Harrigan (Michael Simpson, HT-ET). (Sub not used) Conor Tummon.

Referee: Philip Caulfield