Bristol City midfielder joins Charlton Athletic striker at Derry City training

DERRY CITY boss, Declan Devine is currently casting an eye over Bristol City midfielder, George Dowling as he keeps his transfer options open.

The 20 year-old has been training with the Candy Stripes this week and Devine was impressed with the Englishman's attitude.

And while the City boss was suitably impressed he's refusing to make any hasty recruitment decisions so far out from the League of Ireland's summer transfer window which opens on July 1st.

"George Dowling was in for a couple of days," he confirmed. "George is coming back from an injury and he's been over to have a look and we've had a look at him.

"He's done quite well. It's very difficult to come in when you don't know a lot of people and perform to a level he is capable of.

You can see he's a top player and a player that has had experience playing in the Championship but again, we can't do anything until July 1st."

Dowling made two Championship appearances for the Robins and recently was on loan at Torquay United where he made 21 first team appearances.

Former Charlton striker, Mikhail Kennedy, who spent six months on loan at the Brandywell club in 2017, has also been training with the Devine's troops but the City boss, again, wasn't prepared to make any decisions at this current time.

"We can't do anything until we see what our budget is, where we are in the league and what players want to come and what players want to stay.

"So there's a lot of talking and negotiating to be done over the coming weeks but at this moment in time it's about highlighting targets you would like to bring to the club and seeing if they would like to come and seeing if it's feasible to bring them to the club.

"Mikhail is a great lad," he said. "He's a lad I've known a long time. I worked with him in Under-21 football. He's just been released from Charlton and I personally believe it might not be a bad thing for him to get back into senior football here.

"He's just getting his fitness levels and sharpness and keeping it right but Mikhail will have options and we'll see where we go over the coming weeks with it.

"It's such an early time for us in terms of our recruitment because we can't make decisions on anyone as in the next five games over the next three weeks we could pick up injuries which flip all our recruitment policies on their head.

"We have to see what our bodies are like closer to the window, see how people are performing and see how their bodies are holding out and then that will dictate what we need and want."