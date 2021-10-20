Bulls win Crana Super Cup

Bulls travelled in style in a new Translink bus and also got a got a team pic with former Derry City and current Finn Harps winger Mark Timlin.

Incredibly Conan Norris put the Bulls 1-0 up in the first minute and they never looked back and deservedly won the cup.

However they had Bulls Man of the Match Conor Callaghan to thank for the cup success, as the goalkeeper was in top form, making a host of big saves during the final.

After securing the cup the lads had takeaway from the Four Lanterns to complete a great day.

