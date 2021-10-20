Post match celebrations with the Bulls after beating Buncrana Hearts to win the inaugural Crana Super Cup Final 2021. Picture by Kevin Morrison

Bulls win Crana Super Cup

Oxford Bulls defeated Buncrana Hearts to win the inaugural Crana Super Cup Final 2021.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:47 am

Bulls travelled in style in a new Translink bus and also got a got a team pic with former Derry City and current Finn Harps winger Mark Timlin.

Incredibly Conan Norris put the Bulls 1-0 up in the first minute and they never looked back and deservedly won the cup.

However they had Bulls Man of the Match Conor Callaghan to thank for the cup success, as the goalkeeper was in top form, making a host of big saves during the final.

After securing the cup the lads had takeaway from the Four Lanterns to complete a great day.

1. Crana Super Cup

Bulls striker Keigan Taylor let’s fly from distance against Buncrana Hearts in the Crana Super Cup Final 2021. Picture by Kevin Morrison

2. Crana Super Cup

Bulls defender Tiernan Sweeney stops Buncrana Hearts Cillian Doherty in his tracks during the inaugural Crana Super Cup Final 2021. Picture by Kevin Morrison

3. Crana Super Cup

Bulls man of the match Conor Callaghan at full stretch during the Crana Super Cup Final 2021. Picture by Kevin Morrison

4. Crana Super Cup

Bulls midfielder Adam Morrison celebrates the Bulls victory after the match. Picture by Kevin Morrison

