Buncrana Hearts crowned Denis McBride Cappry Cup champions 2021

The winning Buncrana Hearts team

Rathmullan had the first chance of the game after two minutes when Oisin McMenamin fired over from just inside the box. Kieran McDaid replied for the Hearts but his shot was well saved by Shane Bradley in goals.

The Hearts, however, did take the lead in the eighth minute when John Timlin and Aaron McDaid combined to set up Kieran McDaid who made no mistake this time firing low past Bradley into the left bottom corner.

The remainder of the half became a cagy affair with both defences on top to leave the half-time score 1-0.

The second half began in explosive fashion when straight from the kick-off Kieran McDaid picked up the ball ghosted past three defenders played a one two with Mikey Friel and coolly slotted past Bradley for a fantastic goal. Back came Rathmullan and from their centre Mickey Funston picked out Darren McIlwaine who crossed for JP Mailey who bundled the ball past Rory Kelly to get them right back in the game.

Five minutes later and Kevin O’Loughlin had a great opportunity to increase Hearts’ advantage but his header just went the wrong side of the post. The Hearts now moved up a gear and next to threaten the goal was Aaron McDaid whose shot was saved by Bradley.

Great work from Timlin saw his cross volleyed over by Kieran McDaid. Both Kieran and Aaron McDaid had further chances to increase the Hearts lead but again Bradley denied them but when the final whistle blew the Hearts deservedly became inaugural winners of the Denis McBride Cup.