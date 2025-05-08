Adam O'Reilly and Ronan Boyce have been consistent performers for Derry.

​TIERNAN Lynch is hoping his team has learned the lessons from last week's shock loss to Waterford which ended a promising run as they look to clinch a third successive league win in Cork.

​The Brandywell boss admits the mood in the camp is good ahead of their trip to Turner's Cross but while he's calling for consistency, he knows not to take anything for granted in this league.

"Spirits are high in the camp," said Lynch. "The boys are enjoying what they're doing at the moment which always happens when things are going your way but we're under no illusions here.

"We know how difficult Friday night is going to be. We know how difficult it is to go to Turner's Cross and get something but that's the challenge that lies ahead.

"That's the one thing about this league - you go from being really high one week to being really low the next because the league's so good and people are taking points off each other.

"We're looking to find that consistency and I think that will be the making of any team in this league this season, the team that finds the best consistency and we have to make that team us."

Should results go in their favour Derry could find themselves top of the table by 10pm Friday night but Lynch's focus is solely on Cork City and 'one hell of a task' which lies ahead of his troops.

"That's the one thing we can't accept anymore is players not giving everything they have and creating a culture and identity at this football club that if you want to put that shirt over your head you have to leave everything out there. The last couple of weeks, take off the Waterford game which hopefully was a blip, I think we've got that.

"But I haven't seen any games or watched any teams when we're doing our pre-match stuff to think this is an easy one or this is a gimme or whatever the terminology is. Cork are a very good side and were very unlucky against Drogheda. They got a great point against [Shamrock] Rovers and even some of the games they've lost or drawn have been very unfortunate. It will be a hell of a task.

"I know people want me to scream from the rooftops but Friday night won't make or break where we go or what happens this season. We have a process we need to follow. Sometimes that process will work for us and sometimes it won't but it won't be for the want of trying. "