Marc McKenna of Queen’s University confronts Institute’s Ben Hutton. Photograph: George Sweeney

Institute 1 Queens University 0

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CALLUM Doherty's bullet second half strike proved the winner against Queens University at Brandywell Stadium as Institute ended a six match winless run.

The Derry City loanee fired home his first league goal of the season in emphatic style when he got on the end of Brendan Barr's cutback and rifled it into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Mills made several important saves as Queens piled on the pressure towards the end but 'Stute were deserving of the three points which brought a three match losing run to an end.

Institute captain Shane Boyle tackles Queen’s University captain Matthew Hughes. Photograph: George Sweeney

Queens came into the game in fifth spot with six points separating the two teams prior to kick-off but a third league win of the campaign was a precious one for 'Stute whose last win came in a 1-0 result over Warrenpoint at Brandywell back in September 6th.

Peter Hutton made four changes from Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat to Irish Premiership leaders Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup first round.

It was an impressive performance midweek but Hutton lost talented centre half Sean O'Kane in the first half of that clash with a dislocated shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Kane and Aidan Hegarty both missed out while Conor Quigley and Aidan Tejada dropped to the bench.

In came experienced defender Graham Crown, Callum Doherty, Shea Ginley and Ben Hutton. Evan Tweed, meanwhile, sat out the third of his three-match suspension.

It was a tentative start from both teams with Queens unable to capitalise on a series of corner kicks in the early stages without ever really troubling the 'Stute defence.

'Stute keeper Jack Mills showed good hands as he came to claim crosses into the box on several occasions but his opposite number was a bystander until 17 minutes when the home side registered their first shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the lively Callum Doherty who tried his luck from 25 yards but his sweetly-struck right footed drive sailed safely into the hands of keeper Neill Shields.

Moments later 'Stute carved open a promising chance as Callum Doherty dinked the ball over the top of the Queens' defence for Stephen Doherty who cut it back into the path of Padraig Lynch but the striker's tame effort was straight into the hands of the keeper from 10 yards.

The students did have the ball in the back of the 'Stute net on 25 minutes when a cross from the right was chested into his own net by McGinley but the referee correctly penalised Eoin Conlon for a push on the right-back and it was ruled out.

Marc McKenna's curling free-kick from the edge of the penalty area skimmed the roof of the net as Queens threatened again two minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Stute were struggling to gain a real foothold on the game but were looking dangerous in transition. When Callum Doherty swung in an inviting cross with his left foot into the six yard box Lynch rose above his man but didn't get enough purchase on his header which went wide of the post.

Mills saved at the second attempt from 18 year-old Larne loanee, Ambrose Ajala's close range header after the striker when McKenna picked him out with a headed pass inside the penalty area.

Ben Hutton did brilliantly to beat Queens right-back McKenna on the outside before delivering a cross towards the back post where Lynch's header needed to be clawed away by Shields.

Shane Boyle drilled a long distance effort wide of the mark after a promising passage of play from 'Stute five minutes before the break to give Hutton some encouragement as the teams went in scoreless at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Stute came out of the blocks confidently in the second half but from a quick counter Ajala raced through. The striker was forced wide and he crossed dangerously across the face of goal but Crown reacted well to clear the danger.

Ajala's glancing header bounced wide of the far post on 56 minutes from Eoin Conlon's deep inswinging cross from the left.

Mills came to his team's rescue just short of the hour mark after Ben Mulgrew exchanged passes with Matthew Hughes on the edge of the area but his shot was blocked brilliantly by the alert 'Stute keeper who came off his line. The rebound fell to Hughes but his first time strike was charged down by Stephen Doherty and the chance was lost.

'Stute rode the storm and broke the deadlock on 61 minutes when Brendan Barr's cutback into the Queens penalty box was met by Callum Doherty who fired an unstoppable first time shot into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queens head coach James Lavery made a triple substitution on 68 minutes in an attempt to get back into the game.

Stute skipper Boyle rose highest at the back post to meet Doherty's corner kick but his downward header went the wrong side of the post.

Stute sub Ciaran O'Hara appeared to be dragged down inside the penalty box with 10 minutes to go by Jack Ovens when he turned the Queens defender but the referee waved play on.

It was the right call by the official and there was little argument from the 'Stute bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mills produced an excellent one handed save at full stretch to turn behind Ajala's close range header on 87 minutes.

Callum Deery conceded a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area two inutes into stoppage time when he brought down Christophger Middleton but Queens struck the wall with the set-piece.

It was a nervy finale for the home side but they held firm to clinch a precious victory.

Institute - Mills; McGinley (Tejada 73), Boyle, Crown, Porter (O'Hara 79); S. Doherty, Barr, Crossan, C. Doherty (Deery 89), Hutton (Quigley 79); Lynch (J. McLaughlin 89)

Queens: Shiels; Elliott, D. Mairs, Smyth, McKenna (Middleton 68), Mulgew, Hughes, J. Mairs (Ovens 68), Dillon (Keenan 86), Conlon (Chapman 68), Ajala.

Referee -Finton Coyle.