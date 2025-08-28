Cameron McJannet [left] and his Grimsby Town teammates celebrate defeating Manchester United on penalties during the Carabao Cup second round match at Hill Blundell Park.

CAMERON McJannet described his feelings of 'pure joy' after giant-killing Grimsby Town shocked the world by knocking Man United out of the Carabao Cup at Blundell Park on Wednesday night.

​The morning headlines and social media coverage was dominated by the Premiership giant's humiliation at the hands of a fourth tier club but it was a famous night which will live long in the memory for McJannet and his teammates.

The former Derry City defender was tasked with keeping United's £73 million summer signing Benjamin Šeško quiet during the second round tie and did so emphatically before the contest was decided by a marathon penalty shootout which ended 12-11 in Grimsby's favour after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The Mariners celebrated with their fans who invaded the pitch in numbers when Bryan Mbeumo's spotkick struck the crossbar - a miss which resulted in one of the biggest nights in the club's 147-year history.

McJannet, who ranks the achievement on a par with his brace of goals in the 2023 FAI Cup win at the Aviva Stadium for Derry City, said it was a 'rollercoaster' night.

"It's been a bit busy this morning [answering messages and returning calls] and the legs are a bit sore to be honest but it was worth it," said the Milton Keynes native.

"It was a bit weird to be honest. For the first 60 minutes I was thinking 'we're doing alright here' and then we started to tire. It was a rollercoaster with the equalising goal and the penalties, it was mental." Two other former League of Ireland players, Darragh Burns [St Pat's, Shamrock Rovers] and ex-Cork City winger Jaze Kabia also played key roles in the monumental victory which was fully deserved according to United manager Rubin Amorin.

"I was surprised after playing so well in the first half, we came out in the second half and probably should've scored two more and been out of sight which is mental to say really," reflected McJannet. "So coming out and being just as good in the second half up until the fatigue and their sharpness kicks in.

Grimsby Town’s Cameron McJannet and Tyrell Warren (centre) celebrate scoring against Man United. Photo by Nigel French/PA Wire.

"I wasn't expecting the pitch incursion in the end but that added to the occasion - it was nice.

"It's up there with the cup final definitely," he added. "As it's United as well it makes it pretty special."

So how did he manage to keep United's new-look £200 million strike force at bay for so long?

"We did alright against him [Šeško]. It was just a great experience to play against players like [Matheus] Cunha, Mbeumo and Bruno [Fernandes] and that as well.

Grimsby Town fans celebrate their victory in the shoot out against Manchester United.

"I'm sure Šeško will be alright in the end. It's only his second or third game so he'll be alright.

"They make you step up a gear because you know how good and how sharp they are. You share the pitch with them and realise why they're playing at the level they're playing."

McJannet, who made 142 appearances for Derry during his four years on Foyleside, made a brave block to deny Šeško in the second half and produced an old fashioned sliding tackle to stop the Slovenian striker in his tracks with eight minutes to go and Grimsby leading 2-1.

"It would've been heartbreaking if Šeško had finished that chance from two yards out at that stage.

"The sliding tackle . . . I was just annoyed the ball had stopped in a puddle and I know I recovered but if anything had happened because of that I would've been absolutely fuming to be honest.

"We were just clinging on at that time. Come 70 or 80 minutes their fitness and sharpness was just worlds above. So we were just trying to get through it at that stage."

McJannet's transfer to Grimsby included a significant sell-on clause and so Derry City will be hoping the Englishman has a few extra admirers after his performance on Wednesday night.

He tucked away his spot-kick into the corner during the shootout with real confidence.

"A sense of calm came over me for some weird reason when I stepped up so I felt alright. I just put it away thankfully."

In stark contrast to Amorim's head in his hands approach to penalties, McJannet credits Mariners boss David Artell for instilling confidence with his reassuring words of wisdom prior to the spot-kicks.

"To be fair it's two different experiences. Man United and a League Two side and Amorim's probably thinking, 'how did we get to this stage?' he laughed.

"After full-time whistle before the penalties all he said was a penalty shootout was a technical game and mental game and you're all good enough for the technical side of it so go out and play the mind games against whoever you're hitting the penalty against and that's all it is. So that was really reassuring before the shoot-out."

Amidst the chaos of pitch incursions and a social media frenzy, McJannet - who was back at Brandywell visiting his former teammates last May - was just happy to enjoy a special night with his family after the game.

"It was just pure joy. Most of the social media is about Man United and Amorim but in the Grimsby changing room it was different and in the town surrounded by my family afterwards that was great."

It's Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the third round and McJannet's hoping the fairytale continues.

"Hopefully we can keep some momentum going and we'll see how we get on in the next round.

“We’ve absolutely loved it here and settled in really quickly. Hopefully this season we do better than we did last year which will keep us in the top side of the table," - modest ambitions for a man who's just written himself into Grimsby folklore.