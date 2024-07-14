A section of the travelling City fans queuing to get into the Europa Point stadium in Gibraltar. Photographs by Neil Wilson.

Candy Stripes in Europe: Derry City supporters enjoying the sunshine in Gibraltar

It proved to be the Shock of Gibraltar as Derry City were stunned by minnows Bruno’s Magpies at the Europa Point stadium but it didn’t stop the travelling Candy Stripes’ fans from enjoying their trip to the Iberian Peninsula.