A section of the travelling City fans queuing to get into the Europa Point stadium in Gibraltar. Photographs by Neil Wilson.A section of the travelling City fans queuing to get into the Europa Point stadium in Gibraltar. Photographs by Neil Wilson.
Candy Stripes in Europe: Derry City supporters enjoying the sunshine in Gibraltar

By Simon Collins
Published 14th Jul 2024, 19:06 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 20:52 BST
It proved to be the Shock of Gibraltar as Derry City were stunned by minnows Bruno’s Magpies at the Europa Point stadium but it didn’t stop the travelling Candy Stripes’ fans from enjoying their trip to the Iberian Peninsula.

Photographer Neil Wilson was on hand to capture some colourful snaps of travelling City fans before and during the Uefa Conference League first round qualifier.

It's goodbye from Gibraltar but there's still hope Derry City's European adventure can continue. Photographs by Neil Wilson.

It's goodbye from Gibraltar but there's still hope Derry City's European adventure can continue.

Derry City players take in the scenic surroundings with the Rock of Gibraltar in the background at the Europa Point stadium. Photographs by Neil Wilson.

Derry City players take in the scenic surroundings with the Rock of Gibraltar in the background at the Europa Point stadium.

Derry City and Bruno's Magpies players shake hands before kick-off in Gibraltar.

Derry City and Bruno's Magpies players shake hands before kick-off in Gibraltar.

Derry City captain Pat Hoban and Bruno's Magpies skipper and goalscorer Francisco Zuniga pictured in discussion with Welsh referee Robert Ian Jenkins.

Derry City captain Pat Hoban and Bruno's Magpies skipper and goalscorer Francisco Zuniga pictured in discussion with Welsh referee Robert Ian Jenkins.

