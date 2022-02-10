Captain Eoin Toal says revamped Derry City squad will relish tough start to League of Ireland campaign

Derry City captain Eoin Toal can't wait for 2022 campaign to get underway.

With pre-season preparations nearing their conclusion, the big centre-back - who netted just once last season - believes Ruaidhri Higgins’s revamped squad will relish the tough start they’ve been handed, beginning at Dundalk next Friday before a meeting with champions, Shamrock Rovers, on February 25th at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

“I’m honoured and privileged to be captain of this club. It’s my second year now and I’m really looking forward to it,” states Toal.

“We probably couldn’t have asked for a harder start but we’ll relish it. We’re away from home in the first game at Dundalk and if we can get off to a good start and then take that into Shamrock Rovers, we’ll have a full Brandywell backing us.”

The former Armagh City man, who was speaking prior to Wednesday’s SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2022 season launch, is excited by the new Derry squad and said the players can’t wait for the action to get underway.

“It’s getting to the point now when we are getting close to the season starting and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

“Everything has gone well during pre-season and while it’s a tough start, we are all looking forward to it.

“We have signed some really good players and there’s a lot to look forward too.

“Everyone knows we have signed good players and the quality that they can add to the squad is really going to lift us. They are all great lads who have fitted in as well.”

The 22-year-old, who has made 133 appearances for City, is in his final year of his contract but stressed he isn’t thinking about the future at present and is only focusing on this year’s campaign.