Captain Stephen O'Donnell wants Coleraine to be ruthless against Cliftonville in Bet McLean League Cup Final

Coleraine’s Stephen O’Donnell celebrates scoring this season at Glentoran. Picture by Matt Mackey/INPHO

The 29-year-old said the Bannsiders have had chances in most of their games this season but a failure to capitalise on them at times has meant something of a slightly disappointing season thus far.

“From our point of view we haven’t been taking our chances, in fact we haven’t been ruthless enough in both boxes,” insisted the experienced defender.

“Even on Tuesday night at Crusaders, it probably summed our season up in a nutshell.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played really well for 89 minutes and made one mistake from a free-kick and Crusaders scored. For the rest of the game we had all the possession, had loads of shots and chances but didn’t put the ball into the back of the net.

“Going into Sunday it will be one of those games where we’ll be working hard to try and make it all come together on the day.”

The ex-Institute centre-back knows it’s going to be tough against Paddy McLaughlin’s in-form side but he believes cup success could reignite their season.

“I think, especially for us in terms of the type of season we have had as it probably has been stop/star, a win on Sunday would be great,” added the skipper.

“There have been spells where it has been really frustrating but the chance to go and win a trophy on Sunday could set us up for a big finish and really flip a switch in terms of parts of the season which have been frustrating to then finishing the season with a trophy.

“Cliftonville are the form team in the division. They play really good football and they definitely are a top side, the league table shows that.