Carl Winchester has welcomed increased competition in the Derry midfield.

​CARL Winchester says the threat of a teammate taking your shirt is keeping Derry City players on their toes as they prepare for the business end of the season.

​With the arrivals of midfielder Adam Frizzell and defender Alex Bannon, plus the promise of others in the summer transfer window, competition for places is heating up at Brandywell.

Sadou Diallo has also come back from injury and produced a string of quality performances to give Tiernan Lynch plenty of options in the middle of the park with Adam O'Reilly, Robbie Benson and Ciaron Harkin also vying for places.

Despite being a mainstay in the team since his move from Shrewsbury, Winchester knows no one can take their place in the team for granted.

"Competition in midfield is really high. Once you get your chance it's important you take it because the man behind you will be looking to take your shirt," said the Belfast man. "It's healthy competition. It's good for the squad and everyone involved and brings out the best in people.

"The players need to perform well because they know there's people in that squad more than capable of taking that shirt. We have a really, really good squad. Once the gaffer gives you that opportunity to stay you need to take it with both hands." Derry are seeking a fourth win on the bounce to keep alive any hopes of being involved in a title race this season when Waterford come to Brandywell tonight and Winchester warned they must remain level headed. "You have to make it become a habit. You can't get too carried away because football has a funny way to bring you back down to earth.

"We have to keep doing what we've done over the last three games. We've been disciplined and solid and moved the ball quickly and scored goals which is the most important thing.

"We need to stay level headed and not get too carried away because we know Waterford have threats and if you have an off day against them they will punish you."