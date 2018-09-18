Celtic are releasing fly-on-the-wall documentary on club's Double Treble triumph

Celtic fans will soon be able to get their hands on behind-the-scenes DVD exploring the club's Double Treble triumph.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

The fly-on-the-wall documentary will explore the last two seasons at Parkhead in which manager Brendan Rodgers steered them to back-to-back trebles.

Included in the DVD titled Access All Areas. The Making of the Double Treble is a video of Rodgers delivering a rousing team talk ahead of the club's Scottish Cup triumph over Motherwell. Interviews with key players and coaches who played their part in the historic feat will also be included in the documentary.

Footage from sold out show An Evening with Brendan Rodgers, in which the Northern Irishman offers an insight into his life and midnset will also be included on a bonus disk.

All or Nothing The release comes in the wake of Man City's All or Nothing series which was released on Amazon Prime earlier this month.

The docu-series offered a fascinating insight to life under Spaniard Pep Guardiola during their record-breaking league campaign.

Celtic fans will be hoping for equally insightful footage in Access All Ares, which is priced at £20 and released on Wendnesday October 24.

