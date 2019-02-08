Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers sets sights on another Scottish Cup

Brendan Rodgers is targeting a historic third successive William Hill Scottish Cup triumph as he prepares Celtic for the visit of St Johnstone in the last 16 on Sunday.

Rodgers has not lost a domestic cup tie since he took over as Hoops boss in 2016 and is aiming for an unprecedented third successive treble.

To do that, he would need to make it three Scottish Cup final wins in a row for the first time in the club’s history.

“It is a big ambition because I’m here to win and win as many trophies as I possibly can,” said Rodgers, who has Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard back training again after injury and Kristoffer Ajer back from suspension.

“There have been two great (final) days for us when we have been here for different reasons and we want to get into the next round to put ourselves into the hat to have that opportunity to win it again. But we will have to earn it at the weekend.

“It is a great tribute to the players. We have tried to teach them not to be relaxed.

“You always have to prepare well and, as coaching staff and manager, you have to give that detail in preparation so the players will feel that it is a big game, give them that clear purpose going into the game and then they can go and express themselves.

“And the demands at Celtic are to win, to win well, and over my period here that is what the players have done and the ambition is to continue with that.”

The Hoops are certainly in fine form, having won all six games since the turn of the year.

“We have played St Johnstone four times this season, it is only human that you can maybe be blase going into these games having won the games and played well in them.”