Celtic January Transfer Window Rumours: Scottish striker in no hurry to join Celtic | Brendan Rodgers interested in Manchester United youngster | Celtic could splash the cash on gifted Norway international

Hoops and Dons want McTominay

Celtic and Aberdeen are both on high alert after Manchester United revealed they could loan out Scotland international Scott McTominay.

The 22-year-old has played just one minute of football under interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but is understood to have reservations over joining Celtic due to their options in midfield.

The Dons already have James Wilson on loan and could look to bring in McTominay to bolster their midfield options. (Various)

Celtic set for Elabdellaoui movement

Celtic are pushing ahead with a move for Olympiacos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui, despite the price tag slapped on the Norwegian defender by the Greek giants.

Brendan Rodgers is understood to be keen on bringing in Elabdellaoui, but the move seemed to hit a snag when Olympiacos valued him at £8 million.

However, they are desperately seeking reinforcements at right-back, and with Rodgers meeting with the board at Parkhead yesterday, a move could yet materialise. (Various)

Lawrence Shankland responds to speculation linking him with Celtic

Lawrence Shankland has revealed he is in no rush to quit Somerset Park, despite being linked with a move away from Ayr to Celtic.

The 23-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer and his 28 goals in 26 games have alerted clubs.

But the ex-Aberdeen ace said: “I signed at the start of the season with the full intention of being there for the full year and seeing it out. The team’s doing well and we’re still at the top end of the league.

“It’s not somewhere I’m looking to go and rush out of and I don’t really need to.” (The Sun)

