Celtic legend Tom Boyd hoping to celebrate eight in a row in style

CELTIC LEGEND, Tom Boyd is hoping to celebrate an eight-in-a-row Scottish Premier League title triumph for the Hoops this weekend with a unique ‘treble’ success of his own in Derry.

The former Celtic skipper and 2000/01 treble winner will join fellow club legends, Stiliyan Petrov, Alan Stubbs, Rab Douglas, Jackie McNamara, Simon Donnelly, Mark Wilson, Mark Burchill and, Derry’s own Paddy McCourt for the Ryan McBride Soccer Sixes at Brandywell on Sunday.

Boyd (53), who made over 300 appearances for Celtic, winning three league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups, is an ambassador for the Glasgow giants.

And he’s looking forward to representing the club on a weekend when Neil Lennon’s troops can secure an eighth consecutive league title as they require just a point from their trip to Aberdeen tomorrow afternoon.

Boyd travels to Dublin tomorrow in a fundraising match against Darndale FC where he will line out alongside Petrov, John Hartson and Brian McClair before watching his beloved Hoops at Pittodrie.

And he hopes to complete a Celtic ‘treble’ success with victory in the second annual Ryan McBride Soccer Sixes on Sunday.

“We’re coming over for a match against Darndale FC which we’re hoping will help regenerate the whole area so I’m sure there will be, not just sore heads, but some tired legs in Derry on Sunday,” he laughed.

“We hope we’re celebrating for many reasons. With the two games we’ve got, the one in Dublin and obviously the Ryan McBride tournament so we’d love to celebrate wins in both as well as the eight-in-a-row.

“It would be a fantastic treble and a fantastic weekend.”

The former Hoops full-back is delighted to show support for the Ryan McBride Foundation whom he praised for improving the lives of young people in the city.

“Hopefully we will get the support for the game and the dinner at night as the money it raises for the Foundation helps improve younger people’s lives through sport. We want to help. We’ve all had a wonderful career in sport and know the benefits physically and mentally, so it’s a touching charity to us all and one we’re all very close to.”

Boyd lived the dream of playing for the club he supported as a boy, much like the late Ryan McBride who only ever wanted to represent his hometown club.

“Guys like Ryan, their legacy will never die,” he said. “We know the sad news of Billy (McNeill) and Stevie Chalmers in terms of their service to Celtic and Ryan will be remembered in the same way at Derry I’m sure.

“Hopefully the beneficiaries of the Foundation and Sunday’s tournament will be the young people who will be able to achieve something through sport. That’s what we want to try and do and hopefully give a good account of ourselves for the memory of Ryan in this tournament.

“I’m looking forward to coming along and having a good time because I heard they like to party in Derry,” he laughed.

“But all the lads are all coming over to support the cause.

“There are a lot of big names coming. It’s a very worthwhile charity and that’s why you’re getting the big names turning up.

“Hopefully we can raise as much money as we can through all the Celtic supporters who give as generously, if not more, than any other club you could mention.

“We know the support we get from Derry and Ireland and we understand the hardships in having to travel and the difficulties of having to go to get the ferry and it shows you the dedication they have to Celtic.

“You see some of them at almost every game which is just amazing. The commitment levels and dedication they have but I suppose we all have that passion for one football club and that’s Celtic.”