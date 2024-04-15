Celtic boys celebrate winning last year's Minor SuperCup. (Photo: Stephen Hamilton /Presseye)

Just over a week after the Glasgow giants played out a pulsating 3-3 draw in the Scottish Premier League at Ibrox, the two clubs have confirmed their involvement in the 2024 Junior section.

Rangers are no strangers to participation in the Junior age group over the years, but this represents a new challenge for Celtic. The Parkhead outfit have been regular participants in the Minor and Premier sections of the tournament in the past but will make their debut in the Junior section later this summer.

Tournament chairperson Victor Leonard said securing the participation of two of Britain’s most prestigious clubs is a real feather in the cap for the tournament.

“Last summer we were delighted to welcome both clubs and Celtic were hugely impressive as they claimed their first ever win at the tournament, winning the Minor section. The feedback from Celtic was overwhelmingly positive and it will be hugely interesting for followers of the tournament to see if this group of players can secure back-to-back titles in the Minor and Junior sections.

“Rangers have been firm supporters of the tournament going right back to the early ’90s and we are over the moon to secure their involvement in the Premier and Junior sections of the tournament.

“We believe this may well be the first time that Rangers and Celtic have participated in the same section of a tournament outside of Scotland and we expect both teams to have their sights firmly set on being involved in the final on Friday.”

The two Glasgow giants are joined, in what is expected to be an ultra-competitive Junior section, by the likes of West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, the Bahrain National Team and Stevenage FC.