Celtic rumour mill: Celtic’s Roberts hopes could be fading | SFA to review Naismith flashpoint | Sevilla ‘likely to sign Boyata’

Celtic could miss out on winger Patrick Roberts, with the £6.75m-rated wideman reportedly a target for teams in France and Spain.

Bordeaux, Rennes, Saint Etienne and Girona are all keen on the 21-year-old, who hit 18 goals in 78 games for Celtic while on loan from Manchester City, adding 26 assists. But the chances of Roberts returning for a third time to Glasgow look unlikely, despite Brendan Rodgers’ hopes that he could tempt him back. (The Sun)

SFA to review Naismith flashpoint

Steven Naismith faces an anxious wait to learn if he will be hauled before Hampden beaks for his stamp on Celtic winger Jonny Hayes. According to reports, the SFA are looking into the incident, which took place during the first half of Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic.

On-loan Norwich striker Naismith was seen to aim a kick at the Irishman after the pair had clashed earlier in the half and while referee John Beaton didn’t punish the 31-year-old, he could still be hit with an SFA ban. The governing body have until 3pm on Monday to issue a notice of complaint. (Daily Record)

Sevilla ‘likely to sign Boyata’

Sevilla look increasingly likely to secure the services of Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata, with Los Hispalenses believing they won’t have to pay the £10 million price tag the Hoops have placed on the Belgian defender.

It emerged over the weekend that the Spaniards had earmarked the former Manchester City kid as a potential signing as they look to bolster their backline. If Boyata seals a move to Seville, he will team up with fellow former City players Jesus Navas and Nolito. (AS)