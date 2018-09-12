Celtic rumour mill: Ex-Hoops defender scouts Celtic star for Man United | Captain expects new deal soon | Brown slams Hampden

Former Celtic left-back Mo Camara has watched Kieran Tierney for Manchester United.

Now a scout, he has tracked the player as part of both Sunderland and Manchester United’s scouting network. Camara believes the player will “definitely be playing for a top five or six team in the Premier League”. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic rumour mill

Celtic captain expects new deal

Scott Brown expects to sign a new contract soon. Brown’s contract expires at the end of the season but talks have begun over an extension. The 33-year-old midfielder believes he has several more seasons left at the top level. (The Scotsman)

Brown slams Hampden

Former Scotland captain Scott Brown has slammed the Scottish FA’s decision to remain at Hampden as the Celtic skipper branded it “possibly one of the worst stadiums” for atmosphere.

The Celtic midfielder believes the SFA should be using the likes of Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle and Easter Road for matches. (The Scotsman)